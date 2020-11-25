ST. ALBANS — If ever there was a year when happiness was needed, it’s 2020. Fortunately, the volunteers behind Operation Happiness, which gathers food, toys, hats and mittens for more than a 1,000 local families each year are hard at work.
And they could use more help.
“I think this year, more than in most years, people really want to help,” said Kate Laddison, who organizes the food donations for Operation Happiness.
Each year, Operation Happiness supplies families with food for a holiday meal and the weeks that follow, including a voucher to purchase meat at a Hannaford store. Traditionally, families have also been able to choose gifts for their children from toys and books donated to Operation Happiness. This year, however, volunteers will be selecting the toys and recipients will pull up in a vehicle and have donations brought to them to minimize contact, explained Marilyn Billings, who has co-chaired the event for many years.
“We are trying to adapt our processes to make sure we are doing everything safely and within the guidelines,” said Billings.
One part of Operation Happiness has been shifted completely this year. Because there wasn’t a way to keep physically distanced while having people try on winter coats, the coat drive has been shifted to Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action, which will have coats outside of its Lemnah Drive offices for those in need weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here’s what the rest of Operation Happiness will look like this year:
How to help with food
In past years, food drives at local schools and a home pick-up in which a “small army of volunteers” would collect food donations were the primary sources of the staple foods included in the food boxes given out by Operation Happiness, explained Laddison.
This year, all but one school has been unable to hold a drive and Laddison decided that sending volunteers up onto people’s front steps and porches to pick up food wasn’t the best option in a pandemic.
Instead, Operation Happiness will be accepting food donations at a storefront in the Highgate Commons Shopping Center. Volunteers will gather and sort donations left outside. “Leave it outside the door and we’ll wave at you through the glass,” Laddison said.
All volunteers working at any given time will be from a single household.
Shelf-stable foods that can easily be made into a meal are best. “Think about what can make an easy nutritious meal,” Laddison said. “Some meals to get folks through until they get back in school.”
Good selections include:
- peanut butter and jelly;
- pasta and pasta sauce;
- canned fruits, vegetables and beans;
- canned soups;
- granola bars;
- cereal; and
- stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and similar items.
The donation site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following days:
- Sat., Nov. 28 and Sun., Nov. 29
- Sat., Dec. 5 and Sun., Nov. 6
- Sat., Dec. 12 and Sun., Dec. 13
With more volunteers, Laddison said she may be able to extend the hours.
To volunteer at the site for an hour or two, email Laddison at kateladdison@gmail.com.
Operation Happiness also purchases perishable foods for holiday meals such as potatoes, stuffing and the meat vouchers. Monetary donations to support Operation Happiness may be made through the United Way of Northwest Vermont. Checks should be made payable to the United Way, but have Operation Happiness on the memo line. The mailing address is: 412 Farrell Street, Suite 200, South Burlington, VT 05403.
How to help with toys, hats and mittens
Operation Happiness also provides families with toys and books for children and teens.
New items may be donated at red barrels at the following locations:
- Hannaford, Highgate Commons Shopping Center;
- Peoples Trust Company, Kingman Street;
- Peoples Trust Company, Franklin Park West;
- St. Albans Creamery Store, Federal Street;
- Kinney Drugs, Swanton Road;
- Vermont Federal Credit Union, Old Orchard Road; and
- Dollar General, Fairfax.
With the assistance of the St. Albans Creamery Store, Operation Happiness has also established a virtual toy barrel for those who may not be able to get out to shop in person. Items purchased through the virtual toy barrel will be delivered to the creamery store. Purchase toys through the virtual barrel at https://amzn.to/2JdNRHW.
Not sure what to buy? The St. Albans Free Library will have a tree available in the vestibule with cards listing the items desired by children whose families have signed up for Operation Happiness, explained Gwen Boudreau, who heads the toy portion of the operation.
Hats, mittens, scarves and gloves may also be donated through the toy boxes. Both purchased and homemade items are welcome.
Putting it all together
In past years, volunteers would gather at delivery site to place food into the food boxes families will pick up. In St. Albans, which distributes 350 food boxes, that work happens at the National Guard Armory. This year that work will take far longer as the teams of volunteers will be limited to those who live in the same household or, in the case of students, those who are in the same class.
Billings said she expected the sorting will take two weeks instead of the usual three days.
The toy sorting will also take longer, because volunteers will be finding toys and books for individual children instead of gathering similar toys together and letting the parents choose.
Volunteers will be screened for symptoms and possible exposure to COVID-19. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available.
“We’ll also have everybody check in so we can do contact tracing,” said Billings.
Families have already registered. “Everyone who we’ve talked to on the phone has been overwhelmingly appreciative,” said Billings.
One positive from the pandemic has been an increase in business donations. Businesses forgoing their holiday parties are making donations to Operation Happiness instead.
“We are going to be getting a very nice check from Mylan,” Billings said.
