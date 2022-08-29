ST. ALBANS CITY — At Voices Against Violence, staff know that every survivor of trauma or abuse heals in a unique way.
“Healing and justice always look different for every survivor,” advocacy coordinator Shannon McMahon said. “Going through that criminal justice process or civil court process may not be exactly what they need.”
That is why a federal Healing Together Fund grant has made a big difference this year for Voices Against Violence, helping it to expand services and react to pandemic needs.
An advocacy group for more than 20 years, Voices works toward ending domestic violence in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
And while some survivors might heal with therapy, meditation or massage, others might begin the process, for example, by going as a family to the new St. Albans City Pool.
“For a family to go and have a swim day? That’s fun. Parents and kids can really do some things other than focusing on what brought them to our program initially,” director Kris Lukens said.
Broadening its healing offerings is just one way Voices Against Violence is trying to grow in accessibility. Over the last two years, the advocacy group has moved into a new office, expanded its communication methods and increased its outreach programs.
Voices does not typically receive money for this kind of work, Lukens said. Most of its funding is designated for its Laurie’s House shelter and transitional apartments for survivors of intimate partner abuse, sexual violence and stalking.
And while that route and/or the criminal justice process might work for some survivors, it's not the right path for others.
“Traditionally, our funding has always been set up where survivors are really told what their healing looks like,” McMahon said. “That healing is usually through systems that can cause folks unintentional harm.”
When Lukens started her career in domestic violence prevention 45 years ago, there was no federal funding for advocacy groups. It was not until the passage of the Violence Against Women Act in 1995 that federal money was designated for her efforts.
“Then came along some funding, but we share that funding with law enforcement and the criminal justice system. It allowed us to partner with those systems to do this work, which is great, but we also are going in other directions,” Lukens said. “We need to be able to do more restorative work, because when we look at how survivors find justice, it’s not always the same.”
Now that the Healing Together Fund was given to the Vermont Network — which includes Voices Against Violence and 14 other domestic and sexual violence prevention groups across the state — Voices has been able to buy more art supplies, organize a weekly meditation group at the shelter and send survivors to see Reiki, aromatherapy and massage practitioners.
“The work has changed in this movement, and we want to be able to be more accessible to the community,” McMahon said.
Pandemic experiences
Lukens said Voices Against Violence has needed to evolve and pivot in additional ways over the last few years, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Gov. Phil Scott issued his “Stay at Home” order in March 2020, Voices realized that those experiencing family, domestic or dating violence might not have the privacy to call the 24/7 hotline. An online chat was created and still exists today.
McMahon said she joined the Voices team about four years ago particularly because she wanted to prevent violence in the areas and groups she was familiar with.
“I understand the dynamics of poverty and violence from growing up here,” she said. “I wanted to be in this area to do this work because I saw so much need.”
Many factors during the pandemic, Lukens said, spurred an increase in the severity of violence that occured. Rural areas like Franklin County saw more substance abuse and further isolation.
Voices spent a lot of time during the early days of the pandemic connecting people to financial assistance, like food vouchers and gas cards.
“People are being coerced by substances, and therefore people are needing more food and gas cards just to supplement the fact that their partner may be using their resources in a way that wasn't helpful and may have exacerbated violence in the home,” McMahon said.
In 2020, staff at Voices received more than 1,600 calls to the hotline. 474 victims, including 68 children, utilized services and 88 families were sheltered in Laurie’s House and motels.
New office space
Voices Against Violence staff moved into an office space at 23 Catherine St. in downtown St. Albans in mid-2020. The organization previously had not had a space that was seen by the public, as the Laurie’s House shelter exists at a confidential location for the safety and privacy of its residents.
Two years later, Voices is only now seeing the full effect of the space due to the pandemic.
“Just having a name on a door, that makes a difference,” McMahon said.
From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on business days, Monday to Friday, there’s an advocate available at the Catherine Street office. People can drop in to talk, check out children and adult books from its library or participate in a crafting activity.
“It doesn't have to be an emergency, but it can be,” McMahon said. “It can also be someone who wants to support a friend or family member.”
Outreach to youth and marginalized groups
One of Voices Against Violence’s newest collaborations has been with Spectrum Youth and Family Services. At Spectrum’s drop-in center on Lake Street in St. Albans, Voices is facilitating well-attended youth support groups and workshops.
Youth came together just recently to learn how to press flowers and read tarot cards.
“We ask them what healing looks like to them … And we can do that,” McMahon said. “We want to help children who have experienced violence feel safe, empowered and that they have autonomy to talk about what they're experiencing.”
As the new school year approaches, Voices staff is also reaching out to the school districts in Franklin and Grand Isle counties to remind educators of the lessons about consent, empathy and healthy relationships the organization can provide.
In addition, Voices knows that though violence occurs across populations and socioeconomic backgrounds, there are groups that are more likely to experience violence because they are more likely to experience oppression in society.
Voices collaborates with the Abenaki community, migrant farmworkers and the LGBTQ community to organize prevention efforts.
While recent grants like the Healing Together Fund have helped Voices to expand its services and become more accessible, Lukens said she is always in need of new donors. That search process, as well as working daily with a distressing subject manner, can be tiring, but the mission of violence prevention has energized her for nearly 50 years.
“This is what I’m meant to do,” Lukens said. “I know it sounds really corny … Not that I’m going to change the world or anything, but it just feels like good work.”
