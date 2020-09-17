ST. ALBANS — A new state program will pay farmers directly for reducing the amount of phosphorus going from their farms into Lake Champlain.
Funded with $7 million from the Natural Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program, the Vermont Pay for Phosphorus (VPFP) program changes how government agencies support efforts to reduce runoff from farms by paying for performance instead of practices.
Phosphorus, a naturally occurring nutrient, encourages the growth of toxic cyanobacteria when it is present in excess amounts in fresh water bodies, such as Lake Champlain. The Lake Champlain TMDL (total maximum daily load) is an Environmental Protection Agency approved limit on phosphorus and outline for achieving that limit, which the state is legally required to meet.
Farmers participating in the VPFP will be compensated for pounds of phosphorus reduction they achieve beyond what is required from the agricultural sector in the Lake Champlain TMDL. Farmers outside of the Lake Champlain basin will also be eligible for the program, with the baseline reductions they will need to exceed also based on the Lake Champlain TMDL.
In order to take part, farms will need to be in good standing with the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (AAFM) and have an up to date nutrient management plan.
Applying for the program does require an investment of time on the part of farmers, who will need to enter their nutrient management plan information into an online program developed by Stone Environmental which will model their farm’s current phosphorus runoff and reductions required to meet the TMDL. As farmers change their practices, the model will calculate reductions in phosphorus runoff achieved as a result.
Farmers will be compensated for those reductions above the TMDL requirements.
Because it is possible farmers will sign up for the program and make improvements but not achieve phosphorus reductions sufficient to meet the program’s high bar, farmers will be compensated for enrolling in the program with a payment of up to $4,000, explained Ryan Patch, deputy director of water quality at AAFM.
“There’s a lot of upfront costs for farmers for a program like this,” Patch said. Those upfront costs have long been a chief complaint from farmers about other conservation programs.
Other NRCS programs provide financial assistance to farmers to help them adopt practices that improve water quality such as reduced tillage or use of cover crops during the fall and winter.
This program instead compensates for performance and also opens the door to a wider range of practices.
For example, taking a field out of corn production and putting it into hay can result in large reductions in phosphorus runoff. Currently, NRCS can help pay the cost of that switch, such as assisting farmers with seed purchases, but there is no mechanism to compensate farmers for the phosphorus reduction itself, explained Vicky Drew, who heads the NRCS program in Vermont.
This program would recognize those phosphorus reductions with a direct payment to farmers. And farmers would not only be paid the year they made they switch but for the full five years of the VPFP, should they choose to enroll each year.
Any practice whose benefits can be modeled will be eligible. “I don’t think we care how they get there, as long as they can model that,” Drew said.
Brian Kemp, president of the Champlain Valley Farmers Coalition, called the program “a big step.”
“Farmers have been doing a lot and making a lot of improvements in water quality,” he said, adding that the program will hopefully “encourage farmers to go above and beyond even more.”
“It’s a win-win for all of us,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who secured funding for the regional partnership program in the 2014 and 2018 farm bills.
“Vermonters are good stewards, and many Vermont farmers go well beyond what is required of them in managing their land to protect water quality, often at considerable cost,” he said. “I congratulate the Vermont Agency of Agriculture for creating this program that will reward those farmers and encourage them to do even better.”
The program could potentially serve as the basis for paying farmers for other environmental benefits such as sequestering carbon to combat climate change and providing or preserving flood plains that protect those downstream from flooding, according to Patch.
AAFM will be providing more information for farmers in the coming weeks on how the program will operate, including a series of webinars. The state expects to make $4.9 million in payments to farmers over the next five years.
Learn more about the program at agriculture.vermont.gov/VPFP.