A team of students at the University of Vermont, including a UVM student from Georgia, Vermont, took part in the design for a rocket scheduled to launch tomorrow at 7:40 a.m. from a NASA flight facility.
William Harvey of Georgia, Vermont, Vanessa Myhaver, Thomas Sheeleigh and Shawn Cimonetti worked with UVM grad Samuel Ligon and CEO of Benchmark Systems Ryan McDevitt.
The team worked from DIY apartment workshops where they were able to build 90% of the payload before the launch was postponed in May 2020.
A payload is the object or entity which is being carried by an aircraft or launch vehicle, according to Debra Fraser, program coordinator for the Vermont Space Consortium which funded the project.
In the fall of 2020, the team was hopeful for a summer 2021 launch, so the team got to work again.
Relying on 3-D printers and running multiple tests, the team finally created a working payload that they shipped out to the Colorado Space grant and then to the NASA facility in Virginia. It was successfully integrated and survived all tests.
"There's lots of data to come in a report this summer, but we're super pleased that all subsystems came together for a fully functioning and automated payload that was accepted for launch," said Fraser in a June 24 email.
You can watch the launch from NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia live on YouTube tomorrow at 7:40 a.m.
Harvey has also been a recipient of an undergraduate scholarship from the Vermont Space Consortium for all four years of his undergraduate degree.
