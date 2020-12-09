ST. ALBANS – As Operation Happiness’s annual food drive prepares for its final drop-off event this weekend, organizers are hoping for a swell of support to offset what has otherwise been a disappointing year for food donations.
As of Wednesday, the charity’s annual food drive had fallen short of half of what it typically collects in a year, as COVID-19 forced Operation Happiness to hold off on some of its more typical collection activities.
According to organizer Kate Laddison, the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in the community made door-to-door collecting unsafe, while most of the schools normally involved in the charity put their Operation Happiness-supporting food drives on hold.
Regular weekend food drop offs have been ongoing within St. Albans Town’s Highgate Plaza, but while organizers have found plenty of willing volunteers, food donations are still falling far short of the charity’s typical holiday hauls.
“We’ve gotten a lot of donations,” Laddison told the Messenger Wednesday, “but nowhere near what we need.”
Operation Happiness is an annual charity drive providing foods and toys for more than 1,000 families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
The needs serviced by the charity might be more pronounced in 2020 than at any point in its three-decade lifespan, as food insecurity is believed to have skyrocketed amid COVID-19 and the state-ordered closures of businesses in response to the pandemic.
According to a University of Vermont survey from the first months of the pandemic, almost a quarter of Vermonters are believed to be struggling with hunger and regular access to nutritious food.
Advocates also expect food insecurity to deepen in the coming months as the stimulus programs stood up in the pandemic’s opening months begin sunsetting.
Laddison, when speaking with the Messenger on Wednesday, said those struggles might be more pronounced during the holiday season, when the normal financial stresses are compounded by the gift giving associated with the holidays.
“We’re trying to fill the hole in people’s pantry during the holiday season,” Laddison said. “If you have to make a choice between getting gifts for your family or maybe skipping a week of groceries, you might skip the groceries.”
What does Operation Happiness need?
The short answer, according to Laddison, is everything, so long as it’s non-perishable and pantry friendly.
“Anything is welcome,” she said.
What the charity is looking for in particular are the trappings for easy meals, such as:
- Pasta and pasta sauces;
- Peanut butter and jelly;
- Canned meals like Chef Boyardee;
- Soups;
- Oatmeals;
- Cereals; and
- Stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and the like.
“Think about what can make an easy nutritious meal,” Laddison told the Messenger last month. “Some meals to get folks through until they get back in school.”
When can someone donate to Operation Happiness?
The last chance for drop-in food donations will be this weekend.
From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, teams of volunteers – each from a single household, per Vermont’s public health restrictions – will be on hand at the former home of the Yankee One Dollar, next to Olympia Sports in St. Albans Town’s Highgate Plaza.
Food will be dropped off outside of the storefront, allowing volunteers to grab and sort donated foods without risking close contact with others.
“This weekend is the last weekend we’ll be accepting donations,” Laddison said.
Does Operation Happiness still need volunteers for its food drive?
According to Laddison, the charity has actually found more than enough volunteers from the community. Volunteer slots are full – something Laddison said was unexpected and called “really encouraging and heartwarming.”
“We’ve done this for three weekends and we’ve had a real amazing turnout from volunteers,” Laddison said. “Lots of people who I’ve never met before and have not volunteered before just came forward, and that has been really encouraging and heartwarming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.