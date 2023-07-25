LAMOILLE COUNTY — While historic rains earlier this month had minimal impact on Franklin County, our neighbors to the southeast in Lamoille County fared worse.
Cambridge suffered massive flooding, and parts of Johnson Village were submerged. Oxbow Park in Morrisville was torn up by water and several roads were washed out in Wolcott.
Many Lamoille County residents have lost their homes and are now entering a new phase of responding to that trauma, said Clarissa French, United Way of Lamoille County’s executive director.
“We’re getting folks coming in with high anxiety or who don’t know what they need,” she said. “Folks are out of the stage of just ‘Where am I sleeping?’ to ‘What will I do now?’”
It’s at this point in the recovery process that Franklin County can help out.
French said the most urgent need for people affected is fans and dehumidifiers. These items, along with other needs, like laundry detergent, dish soap, bottled water and mold solution, can be dropped off at centers in Wolcottt, Johnson, Cambridge and Hardwick.
French described how the flooding often covered the bottom floor of many homes, including up to the ceiling. Many items on the floor or walls were destroyed or covered in sewage or oil slicks from kerosene, which can complicate clean-up efforts.
“Most of our towns are offering up dumpsters and hauling them away at no cost. Armies of volunteers are cleaning up these houses but are wearing masks and gloves because it's a dirty job,” she said.
Those looking to volunteer with clean-up efforts in Lamoille County can sign up at www.uwlamoille.org/get-help/july-2023-flooding.html.
“I know I’ve had a response to seeing the rain come down. I can only imagine what it’s like for folks that lost their homes,” French said.
United Way of Lamoillle County has a resources webpage at www.uwlamoille.org and a flood relief fund for monetary donations for those hoping to help.
