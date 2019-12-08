On one hand the holiday season is often filled with excitement, joy, and an excited type of spirit. On the other hand they can be filled with stressors ranging from finances, familial expectations, and the ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ mentality.
From Thanksgiving through the beginning of the New Year, individuals as well as families are forced to face these stressors head on, which often leads to feelings of depression and anxiety. There is an exorbitant amount of pressure put on people to make sure the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, and even at times when support feels out of reach, there are many different strategies, people, and places that can help to make the holidays a little easier and more cheerful!
Financial stress is abundant in daily life, but add in the expectation of getting gifts for everyone and their mother… you have an entirely different ball of wax! The gifts, the extra food, the extra traveling, the decorations, all have the potential of adding up to what feels like an insurmountable quantity.
There are a few ways that you have the ability of keeping your holiday spending in check.
Start by tracking spending, this way it will be easier to see what money is being spent on what and what sacrifices can be made if any at all. Being aware of what money is coming in and what money is going out is crucial for the next step, which is making a holiday plan based on your current financial situation.
It can be easy to make grandiose plans in an attempt to please everyone in your life, but remember that your financial stability is what is most important to the closest people in your life.
Within all of this important decision making, it is equally as crucial to be aware of when you are getting stressed and what is causing these stressors. If it is buying gifts for your nieces and nephews, maybe it is a conversation that needs to be had to create a different gift giving plan.
Finally, it is truly important to remember what and who the most significant things are this holiday season. Remember what you have to offer to the most important people (or animals) in your life and know they are lucky to have you by their side.
In addition to the financial stress that accompanies the holidays, going home for the holidays is not always candy canes and silver lanes aglow! Spending time with close relatives, distant relatives, or no relatives at all each comes with their own challenges. These challenges are paired with various emotions that can be difficult to navigate. The most important part of working through an emotion is recognizing you have it in the first place. They may range from sadness, loneliness, excitement, anger, or everything and anything in between.
Just because it is the holidays and the expectation is happiness, that does not mean that is the case for everyone and that is okay!
The holidays are portrayed as a time of year where being selfless is encouraged and doing for others is praised. This does not mean doing something you are not comfortable with or do not feel physically or emotionally safe doing. Make sure that you are doing things that make you happy and healthy, and remember it is okay to say no, even to those that are closest to you.
Traditions may be something you hold close to your heart, but if they are not what’s best for you or your mental health, make a new tradition and know you are not alone!
At Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) we know that the holidays can be full of tasty treats, exciting activities, and warm fire places. We also know that often this time of year elicits feelings of isolation, inadequacy, and depression. This holiday season know that NCSS is here for you offering a 24/7 Crisis Hotline (802-524-6554, option 1) and various other services ranging from school-based services, community based services, outpatient counseling, community integration services and many more. If you or someone you know is hoping for some extra support this holiday season, reach out to (802)-524-6554 to be connected to an intake coordinator. This time of year is tough and accessing support for mental health is stigmatized, but here at NCSS you will be heard and supported. Give yourself a hug this holiday season by getting the care you deserve and set yourself up for a successful and healthy New Year!