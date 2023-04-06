Dairy processors across the Northeast can now apply for the Existing Dairy Processor Expansion Grant through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC).
With a total of $12 million in funding, this grant will fund specialized equipment to help processors increase the use of regionally sourced milk and expand regional dairy processing capacity.
“We’ve seen how impactful NE-DBIC grants have been for our farmers, and we’re thrilled to see this investment for our processors to further strengthen the dairy supply chain throughout the Northeast,” said Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal.
Dairy processors play a vital role in the health of our regional economy, and increasing regional processing capacity leads to a more resilient dairy sector.
“Customers at independent grocers and food co-ops like ours are dedicated to buying local dairy products,” says Allan Reetz, Director of Public & Government Affairs at Hanover Co-op Food Stores of VT & NH. “Northeast processors are the vital partners we all rely on to meet that demand. With the improved diversity and strength that this grant will support in the dairy community, processors can get the funding they’ve earned to build their business and grow regional food security.”
To accommodate processors of all scales, this grant is broken into three tiers depending on processor size. Large and mid-size processors will go through a multi-stage application process and are invited to submit pre-applications now through May 11. Small-size processors will be invited to submit a single-stage application when it opens on April 13.
This processing expansion grant is open to existing dairy processors in: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Learn more about the grant on our website: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/existing-dairy-processor-expansion-grant
The NE-DBIC's investment and project strategy promotes innovation and resiliency for regional production of dairy products across an 11-state Northeast region. Hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the NE-DBIC is funded through the USDA-AMS.
For more information on NE-DBIC, visit: agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic.
