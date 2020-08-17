The Messenger spoke with Franklin West Superintendent Jim Tager, who oversees Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax, Fletcher Elementary School and Georgia Elementary and Middle Schools, about where things stand with reopening plans for those schools.
Hybrid/virtual plan:
Like their counterparts in the rest of Franklin, Chittenden and Grand Isle counties, the Franklin West Supervisory Union’s schools will be open for half of the student body two days per week and the other half two days per week.
Tager said FWSU asked families if either their child or a family member was at a higher risk from COVID-19. Those 80 families have been offered the option of attending school through the Vermont Virtual Learning Co-operative (VtVLC). Thus far, only 48 kids will be fully remote come fall.
FWSU will have four teachers working with VtVLC, Tager said. FWSU students will receive their core classes primarily from those teachers with other VtVLC teachers providing unified arts instruction. Only K-8 students will be with VtVLC. BFA high school students who choose the fully remote option will be taught by the BFA teachers.
“We feel like the hybrid is going to be the most popular option,” Tager said.
Safety precautions:
Students at schools around the state will have to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, remain physically distant and have their temperatures taken daily. Parents will be asked to answer questions about their child’s health and contacts every day.
Tager said custodians have also looked at the schools’ HVAC systems, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that fresh air be circulated through the building at all times rather than recirculating air, even when people aren’t in the building.
Schools will be cleaned more frequently. Tager said teachers will be asked to leave school by a certain time each day to make cleaning easier.
Students will stay in one place as much as possible with others such as special education or art teachers coming to them. Anyone entering a classroom will sign in to create a record for contact tracing should anyone develop COVID-19.
“There will be cases,” Tager said.
The question will be how well schools and the Vermont Dept. of Health respond, he suggested.
Each school has set aside space where kids or staff who become ill may be isolated until someone can pick them up. Those locations need to be close to, or have, an exit, to minimize exposure.
In Fletcher that meant principal Chris Dodge gave up his office.
Fletcher is also considering putting in a covered outdoor space where classes can be taught. The school has long struggled with too little space for its growing student body.
“It’s a lot of pieces no one has ever dealt with before,” Tager said.
Staffing:
FWSU has been working with teachers and staff who have health concerns to make accommodations, Tager said. There have been reports that some schools have struggled as teachers have taken early retirement or requested leave.
“We have some vacancies but nothing outlandish at this point,” Tager said.
School lunches:
Schools have to offer lunches not only when kids are in the building, but every day instruction is offered. On days kids are in school, they’ll be eating in their classrooms. How meals will be delivered to students on the other days is still being worked out.
In Fletcher, Dodge has volunteered to help deliver meals so he can see students, Tager said.
Wifi:
FWSU is still exploring options for students who don’t have internet access, including mobile wifi hot spots and setting up hot spots in houses.
Teachers are also looking at how to provide lessons that won’t require wifi access, Tager said.
The arts:
While the Vermont Principals Association has issued guidance on sports for the fall, schools are having to think outside the box for arts and music.
Tager said some classes such as band and chorus may move outside. Performances may be recorded. BFA has long had a popular drama program and in recent years its music program has grown considerably. “The band room is bursting at the seams,” Tager said.
He wants to make certain students continue to have access to those programs. “How do we get to yes for kids?” he asked.
Stay informed:
Follow FWSU’s COVID-19 preparations at fwsu.org.