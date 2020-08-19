ST. ALBANS — As the date reopen schools approaches, the Messenger spoke with Maple Run Superintendent Kevin Dirth about how things are looking in the St. Albans City, St. Albans Town and Fairfield schools.
Hybrid/Virtual:
Maple Run is among the supervisory unions offering families a choice between fully virtual schooling this fall and attending classes two days per week, with virtual learning three days per week.
Dirth said less than 10 percent of Maple Run’s students will be fully virtual, although the exact number is still in flux. While more than a third of respondents to a parent survey said they preferred fully remote learning, “that’s significantly changed now that the plan’s out,” he said.
Some families that initially opted for fully virtual instruction have changed their minds, according to Dirth. One mother reportedly told him she had intended to make use of virtual instruction, but her kids said “no, Mom, we really need to go to school.”
Parents opting for the hybrid model still have concerns, Dirth said, but are trusting the school to take appropriate precautions.
One advantage of opening just two days per week it that will allow the schools to move to fully virtual or fully in-person as conditions change, Dirth suggested.
Students who are studying fully remotely will be taught by Maple Run teachers who will be focused on the fully remote students. “It’s almost like a separate school,” Dirth said. The district previously released guidance for parents on how much of the students’ work will be completed on a computer and how much time parents or caregivers will need to be involved each day.
Safety precautions:
As with all schools, Maple Run students will be required to wear masks, have their temperature taken daily and keep socially distant as much as possible. Parents will be asked to supply information daily about their child’s health.
Students will be eating in classrooms.
“We’re trying to get them outside as much as possible, not just for recess but for teaching,” Dirth said.
HVAC systems have been adjusted so air will not be recirculated through the buildings. At St. Albans City School that’s meant an unanticipated increase in the electric bill, which tripled, Dirth said.
To create more space in classrooms for students to spread out, city school has also removed shelving and supplies from classrooms, relocating them to the cafeteria and gym. “The room is just totally open,” Dirth said. “It’ll be safer for them in these rooms.”
Cleaning staff will be mostly working at night, but there will be mid-day cleaning, particularly of frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles and knobs.
Some hallways will be one-way to further reduce contact.
Families also have a role to play in keeping schools safe, mainly by keeping students home when they don’t feel well. “Our first line of defense are the parents,” Dirth said. “Don’t send your kid to school sick.”
School lunches:
The waivers from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture which allowed schools to feed all children at no cost have expired. “Unfortunately, we now have to work with the old regulations,” Dirth said.
That means St. Albans City School will be the only school able to feed all kids with no cost to their families. The other schools will be able to offer free and reduced cost meals only to those who meet the financial guidelines and whose families have applied for the aid. The application is available on Maple Run’s website at https://www.maplerun.org/o/satec/page/food-services--34 and a staffperson is able to provide assistance and answer questions.
Each school will be handling meal distribution for the days kids aren’t at school slightly differently, but Dirth expressed confidence in their planning. “I’m feeling pretty good on that,” he said.
Staffing:
Dirth said just two staff have opted to retire earlier than they might have without the virus. In addition, the district has been working with 18 teachers who felt they or a family member were especially vulnerable, Dirth explained. The district is “making accommodations so they can continue to work,” he said.
Some have been able to teach the fully remote students from home. In one case, plexiglass was installed around the person’s desk.
Dirth credited the district’s ability to work with staff on accommodations to a good working relationship between the district and the staff, including the teachers’ union.
“Thank God for our faculty and staff,” he said.
The arts:
Music, drama and dance are among the classes most impacted by the pandemic. Singing in a group, for example, is now a risky behavior, since anyone who is infected will release lots of airborne droplets containing the virus.
Ensembles won’t be possible, but Dirth said there are other parts of music instruction such as music history and theory which can be taught.
There can also be virtual instructions and recordings. Students at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans caused a local sensation this spring with their virtually recorded music video of “We Are the World,” for example.
The district has “very creative people who have been working on this since April,” Dirth said. “It’s going to be effective and it’s going to be educational.”
Learn more:
Maple Run has set up an email and phone line for parents to contact with questions: covid19@maplerun.org or (802) 370-3966.
The district also has a webpage page containing COVID-19 resources: https://www.maplerun.org/o/mrusd/page/covid-19-resources--30