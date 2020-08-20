RICHFORD — Like other school officials in Vermont, Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) Superintendent Lynn Cota has been diligently preparing to open the ten schools in her supervisory union, which includes Bakersfield, Berkshire, Enosburgh, Montgomery, Richford and Sheldon.
The Messenger spoke with her Thursday for an update ahead of the first day of school on Sept. 8.
Hybrid/virtual:
As with other schools in the county, FNESU will be opening with students in school two days per week and learning remotely three days.
FNESU also offered families the option of fully remote learning. Out of approximately 1,900 students, 265 will be learning entirely remotely this fall.
High school students will be learning through the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VtVLC). FNESU will provide teachers in exchange for those slots.
Students in grades K-8 who are attending school entirely remotely will be taught by FNESU teachers. In the middle grades of 5-8, 90 students were signed up for remote learning. For FNESU, that meant either assigning five teachers to VtVLC for the entire year or paying $450,000 in tuition.
Paying that much tuition "wasn't a feasible option," said Cota. And agreeing to give up five teachers in those grade levels "felt like a risk," she said. If things go well and school is able to open full-time for students later in the year, the schools would have to try and operate without those five teachers who would remain committed to VtVLC.
Instead, nine teachers will form a virtual academy within FNESU for elementary and middle schoolers.
The advantage of that approach is the curriculum will match what students who attend school are learning. "There's a more seamless transition when they return to in-person learning," Cota said.
"It's been challenging, but we've been able to do it," Cota said of the virtual learning academy and balancing its impact on in-person instruction. "I'm confident we'll be able to offer rich learning opportunities for students."
Safety precautions:
FNESU will have the same precautions as other Vermont schools: masks, physical distancing, temperature taking, hand washing, additional cleaning.
The district is hiring more custodial personnel to meet the cleaning needs, Cota said.
Schools, especially middle and high schools where students will be changing classes, have developed ways to minimize interactions in hallways and stairwells, many of which will now be one-way. Students "might get a little more exercise than normal," Cota said.
Teachers are also being encouraged to add time outdoors into the day. "We're encouraging everyone to schedule frequent outside mask breaks," she said.
Special masks with a transparent center are being ordered for staff working with students who need to be able to see the teacher's mouth move. That includes students who have a hearing impairment, are working with a speech pathologist, or learning to associate sounds with letters, Cota explained.
Cota is asking parents to help prepare their child for school by practicing mask wearing at home.
Staff and faculty in all parts of the schools have been working together to make sure the schools are safe for kids, according to Cota. "I've never been more proud to lead than I am right now, seeing how hard people are working to ensure the safety of our kids," she said.
Wifi:
With some of the most rural communities in the county, FNESU also has some of the greatest challenges with Internet access.
Cota said principals have been working with families since last spring to make certain everyone has access to the Internet. But she also noted that not all Internet connections are the same. In many cases, families may have wifi, but it isn't strong enough to support multiple users at a time.
Knowing that, teachers will not penalizing kids if they can't be online at a specific time. "We need to give as much flexibility as we can in terms of the when," Cota said.
Because most students will be attending part-time, teachers will also be able to send home hard copies of materials and work.
Meals:
On school days meals will be served in classrooms.
However, FNESU has qualified to provide free meals to all students for several years. The supervisory union is in the midst of getting Sheldon School, which is new to FNESU, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's regulatory hoops so it can offer free meals as well.
Those meals will also be provided to kids on remote days and to students who are fully remote, as well. The details are still being worked out.
"I'm so proud of our school boards for making that commitment," said Cota. "It does make a big difference."
Staffing:
Unlike some other school districts around the country, FNESU has not seen staffing challenges. FNESU has worked to make accommodations for teachers who may be at a higher risk from COVID-19.
Social/emotional learning:
FNESU has hired a social/emotional learning coordinator who has been working with a team all summer to prepare for the fall.
"A lot of our kids really need us," Cota said. "They're going to come back having experienced some really challenging things."
The supervisory union is also looking at the emotional needs of all kids and making sure they feel safe, she added.
The need for social/emotional learning "is more evident than ever," Cota noted. FNESU has been identifying priorities for social/emotional learning just as it does in other areas of the curriculum and "we think it's going to be helpful for our kids," Cota said.
To help both students and parents prepare for the transition back to school, FNESU will be releasing videos in the days leading up to schools opening on Sept. 8 showing what to expect during the school day.
"There's a lot of new ways of doing business in our schools," Cota said. The advantage of the hybrid model, in her view, is that it will allow schools and students the chance to master all of the new safety protocols before, hopefully, students are able to return full-time.