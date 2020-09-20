We have started the 2020-2021 school year and it’s been wonderful to see the energy back in the schools again. The staff, faculty and students are doing an amazing job with adjusting to the new learning environment. Since school started on September 8, I’d like to share a handful of examples of celebrations:
Hybrid Learning and the Virtual Academy
The Maple Run Unified School District was able to offer families either a hybrid learning structure of a virtual academy that is 100% remote learning. For hybrid learning, students were assigned to one of two groups with each student attending in-person classes two days a week and learning virtually three days a week. The district made every effort to group families together whenever possible.
The virtual academy is operating at all grade levels. The academy will function on shared values expressed by scholars, families, educators and community members that address relationships, offline and online balance of learning experiences, alignment with district curriculum, sound assessments, predictable schedules, and an organized learning platform.
Everyone is still adjusting to the various schedules, however, for the most part, the feedback has been positive.
Professional Development
Faculty and staff worked diligently to prepare their physical learning spaces and their virtual learning platforms. Additionally, some received certification in Youth Mental Health First Aid. This training introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.
Employees and families of the District enjoyed sessions with Dr. Joelle van Lent regarding resiliency and managing stress. Dr. Joelle van Lent addressed how we can support ourselves and our children as we navigate the challenges of restarting school. She shared key concepts that can guide our efforts and provide meaningful supports during this uncertain time.
Athletics Started
High school athletics programs began Fall practices on Sept. 8. In northern Vermont, under the state’s “Strong and Healthy Start” plan, schools will reopen in Step II. State health leaders forecast moving into Step III, when games are allowed to start, which is after two weeks of hybrid learning. The Northern Vermont Athletic Conference (NVAC), which oversees around 40 schools, pushed back league events until the last week of September for soccer, field hockey, and volleyball. According to NVAC executive secretary Pat Merriam, the purpose of the later start date is two-fold: No one knows when the state will move into Step III, and a later date would allow athletes enough time to reach their minimum requirement of 10 practices for game eligibility.
There are many more highlights that will continue to happen throughout the year. The health checks are running smoothly and our nursing staff continues to stay abreast of the frequent changes to procedures and protocols.
Thank you to the Messenger for allowing the Maple Run Unified School District to publish weekly editorials to communicate with our community. We have received positive feedback about the published information as we navigated through the preparation of the start of the school year. Now since school has started, going forward, please connect with the respective school or contact the Maple Run School District office directly with your questions.
Our hope is that we can continue to move safely with the next goal of seeing our students more often in-person. Thank you to our faculty, staff, and countless volunteers for preparing our schools to welcome our students. We have missed them dearly.