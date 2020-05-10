ST. ALBANS — Now that social distancing restrictions are being eased, we asked area residents how long it has been since they saw some of their family and friends, and if they plan to get together soon.
Here are some of their answers.
Ginger Shepard Miles: I work in EMS and so does my fiance. When the stay at home order began we made the difficult decision to not allow our children (ages 16-23) to visit us. The closest we have come is on Easter they sat spread out on the front lawn for an hour so we could talk.
Lorrie Lee: I have gone on a hike with my daughter but haven’t hugged either of my daughters since they got back from college. My youngest turns 20 tomorrow and I will be spending time with her.
Carolyn Branagan: This is very important: The Governor’s Addendum #13 does NOT relax restrictions for anyone over age 65 or who has health concerns. Do not go to see them. Those Vermonters must continue to stay home and stay safe.
Show them you love them, DO NOT go see them.
I have not seen my sweet grandchildren for seven weeks. My children leave bags of groceries on the kitchen steps and wave at me from the driveway.
Cathy Emch: I have done a couple of outside visits from a safe distance with my kids. Also buying groceries for my parents but that has been it. I really miss them all.
Sarah J. Parker: 54 days. I can’t wait to see my grandkids. They have been isolated also.
Dayle VG: 59 days, 7 hours, 24 minutes. Because I am in the 65+ category the recommendation is we shouldn’t visit just yet.
Lorry Parker: [I] went in my oldest son’s house this evening my bladder was read to explode, first time sense this all began.
Allison LaBerge Lumbra: I just want to hug my granddaughters and my kids.
Kathleen Hoffman: We have visited no one since before the stay at home order was put into place.
Justin Andrews: I haven’t seen my kids in five weeks
Maryann Irish: I haven’t seen my older kids my mom or my granddaughters since March 14.
Mariah Hackett: We just saw family for the first time last weekend. It was 1 day shy of 8 weeks in quarantine. We NEEDED it. We’ve been safe, and will continue to be safe but also continue to enter a little bit of normal gradually back into our lives.
Janine Cary: My kids didn’t see their grandmother since early March until last weekend. We went on a hike and still social distanced from each other. I hope they never have to experience it again in their life, it’s devastating for them.
Meaghan Conly: It’s been ~8 weeks and as much as I would love to see my friends and family, I’m not convinced it’s safe enough. God forbid we get together and my parents get ill... just too much uncertainty and not enough data at this point.
Anna Weeks: My family has seen my parents once this entire time. And now that I’m back to work, my husband is back to work and my youngest is in daycare, I can’t see my parents. My father is high risk so it will be even longer before we’re able to give them hugs. It breaks my heart.
Kenna Elizabeth: My children saw nobody other than us since March 22. I brought them to see their nana yesterday!!! Now I’ll have them stay home for a week or so before visiting someone else. (I’m paranoid) but it’s my job to keep them safe.
Barbara Patch: I have gone out in Public only twice in almost 3 months! Because of my age & health issues! I will welcome all my family & friends with open arms when it is safe to!
Nicole Cook Stetson: It’s been almost 8 weeks since I’ve been able to bring my kids to my parent’s house for supper. And it’s been that long since we’ve seen my in-laws in Canada. We’ll see my parents briefly this weekend, but I don’t know when we’ll be allowed to cross the border for leisure trips.
Chloe Viner Collins: It’s been 8 weeks of isolation. Just because restrictions are lifted doesn’t mean that anything has changed in terms of safety of the virus. My twin 1.5 year olds very much miss their friends, the library, play dates, family and grandparents but we won’t be socializing anytime soon.
Robin Martin: I see my family everyday...We were all sick in January, we all are essential workers and we have carried on as if covid never existed. I refuse to stop living, I refuse to be in fear...and to the haters, we all have choices, we made ours! Last I checked I still lived in America!
Jennifer Ploof: We have done only a couple of outdoor, long distance, social distance visits with my parents who are high risk individuals due to health conditions since the day the stay at home order was put into place, and otherwise have visited no one else.
Wende Sweeny: I haven’t seen my family (who live 5 miles away) since March 14, except for one short visit in their driveway and they were inside the back porch.
Dawn Martel Muller: Haven’t seen my meme since March! Mom comes by once a week outside only. Kids saw them on Easter outside at different times. All 6 ft apart!
Kevin Mullen: I’ve not seen any of my friends since March. I’m really missing everyone so much. I can’t wait to see them again
Penny Howard Dion: Yes, Sunday for Mother’s Day.