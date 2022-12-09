FRANKLIN COUNTY — While meeting basic needs is essential to fostering healthy and happy communities, supporting mental health is also an area being addressed by nonprofits such as United Way of Northwest Vermont and Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.
Youth in Vermont are facing increasing mental health issues with over 75-80% of waitlist primary pediatric cases being mental health related. 40.8% of Vermonters ages 12–17 who have depression did not receive any care in the previous year.
Joseph Halko, a member of United Way’s board of directors and director of community relations at NCSS, said a barrier to solving this issue is stigma and lack of resources.
“If there are 100 people in this room, probably 20 of them are struggling whether it's with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, bipolar disorder or something else,” he said.
And while the holidays can be a time of excitement and connection for many people, they can also be isolating and anxiety-inducing for others.
“People get anxious because unfortunately, they are trying to keep up with the Jones’ and feel like they have to spend outside their means, which can be stressful,” Halko said.
To help people in Franklin County, NCSS embeds itself in primary care practices and schools in order to make seeking help easier and more comfortable. An NCSS clinician is also present in the Vermont State Police and St. Albans Police Department to help people suffering from mental health issues.
“We only do 8% of our services in our main building. Most of our services are home and community based,” Halko said.
An upside to the COVID-19 pandemic has been that people are more aware of the mental health of themselves and others, Halko said. But the amount of resources available has not kept pace with growing demand.
“As needs have gone up, the individuals providing those services have not gone up, so what ends up happening is that their caseload gets much larger,” he said.
NCSS’ Mental Health First Aid program is an important part of its strategy to promote a healthier community by providing everyday people with the tools to help others struggling with their mental health.
The program trains young people and adults to recognize the signs of someone in crisis.
“You might not be a doctor, you're not diagnosing, but somebody can see early warning signs in someone and talk to them to help them address their situation,” Halko said, “Nobody is going to understand that you are going through a hard time like the people closest to you.”
NCSS is focused on youth in particular since most mental health conditions present their signs by age 14, Halko said.
“The more we can get adults who work with young people to notice the warning signs and young people themselves the better the situation will be,” he said.
Halko sees hope in the younger generation, who are generally more open to talking about mental health.
In addition to NCSS’ resources, United Way has a toolkit for employers to help strengthen mental health in their workplaces. The organization also facilitates a Mental Health Initiative which works with a variety of nonprofits including the Howard Center and NAMI Vermont to address needs in the mental healthcare system.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, know you are not alone. Call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline.
