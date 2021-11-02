BERKSHIRE — On a quiet dirt road leading into the hills, an artist is giving antiques a new lease on life.
“I was never a painter when I was a young,” said Huguette Lambert, artist and entrepreneur at Lost Nation Artwork. “When they asked me if I would like to either paint or write an essay, I wrote an essay every time.”
But after her children were grown, the then stay-at-home mom and golfing enthusiast found herself drawn to the medium when she wasn’t volunteering at local libraries. Unexpectedly, bucolic country scenes, covered bridges and animals began to appear on anything Lambert could find.
“Painting gives me something just for me,” she said. “I think everyone should have something that is just for them...a reason to get up in the morning.”
For 15 years, Lambert studied under the tutelage of Joan Parizeau, an Enosburgh-based artist skilled in the art of acrylics.
With each creation, Lambert surprised herself with how naturally painting came to her, and her skill grew with each weekly class she took. Others noticed her talent, including her friend Sheila Trudeau, who asked her to paint maple sap buckets with pictures of snowmen to sell alongside her maple products at craft shows.
To Lambert’s surprise, the painted buckets were instantly a hit. The pair quickly decided to hit the craft show trail together in 2007, appearing at school craft shows and festivals throughout the year. Bird houses, sap buckets, coins of live-edge wood, wooden crates and pieces of slate were reborn with the stroke of Lambert’s brush, anointed with classic country scenes, cardinals and bouquets of flowers.
Her art circulated quickly amongst the community, and many began soliciting her talents for custom gifts and home decor. Lambert then decided she needed a name. That’s when Lost Nation Artwork was born.
“I am amazed at how many people pick up my card,” Lambert said.
When not golfing or at craft shows, Lambert can be found scouring yard sales and antique shops for the next piece to receive her brush, like a pewter teapot or a set of wooden TV trays. Whatever the subject, Lambert said she treasures uniqueness, another reason why she won’t create on a bigger scale.
“I really dislike painting things that are always the same,” Lambert said. “I’m not a fast painter, and I will start over if I don’t like it…I will not sell something I would not buy myself.”
Transforming sentimental items into works of art is Lambert’s way of preserving their memory, whether it is a plain glass jar given to her by her mother or a coin of wood from her favorite tree in the front yard. Lately, craft shows have taken a back seat to doting on her granddaughter Evelyn, but Lambert said she will still bring her paintings to several shows this year.
And if ever there is a forgotten pail or sap bucket in need of a fresh start, Lambert will be there with her brush ready to dream up a scene, whatever the surface.
“[The paint] makes it into so much more than it was before,” Lambert said. “Like it was a glass jar before. Now, it has a purpose.”
