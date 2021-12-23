GEORGIA — Since the Vermont Department of Health began reporting cases of COVID-19 by town on March 5, 2020, the town of Georgia has reported just 23 cases.
The surrounding towns: Milton 1,124; Fairfax 388; St. Albans City 1,530.
Why? The answer is simple and uncommon.
COVID-19 cases are reported by zip code, and Georgia does not have its own. Addresses in town have either Milton, Fairfax or St. Albans codes.
This presents a problem. Not only does Georgia not know its true COVID-19 case count, but neither do any of the towns that share a zip code with Georgia, making it difficult for local officials to make decisions about mask mandates and more.
The pandemic has reilluminated an issue that is not at all new to Georgia residents. Not having a zip code affects the town in a variety of ways.
No zip code affects COVID data
Addresses in Georgia have one of three different zip codes (05454, 05468 or 05478), and those zip codes could be in one of two different counties, with Milton in Chittenden County and Fairfax and St. Albans in Franklin County.
Milton selectboard chair Darren Adams said he began to notice the inconsistency in COVID-19 reporting in October when he was trying to pay closer attention to Milton’s numbers as news about the Delta variant was breaking.
At first, Adams thought the Georgia number was a typo that would soon be corrected, but after a few weeks, Adams realized that Georgia’s 22 case number was not going to change.
“I looked at it today after I saw your email and they’re still holding at 22 cases for the entire pandemic,” Adams told me in a Dec. 20 interview. “The town of Norton, Vermont which has a population of less than 200 has 16 cases I think. So obviously, it's skewed.”
Adams said the fight against COVID-19 is a fight against numbers, and it's important to make sure those numbers are as accurate as possible.
The numbers become even more of a problem as selectboards take into account this data to make decisions on things like a mask mandate.
Georgia selectboard chair Scott St. Onge said the case number has been an especially tough issue when pondering questions like these.
“It's hard for us to really look at anything other than looking at our neighboring towns,” said St. Onge in a Dec. 22 interview. “If there ends up being a lot more items like [the mask mandate] moving forward that the governor and the legislature put more on the towns, it’s difficult when we don't really have any sort of data for ourselves to make those decisions.”
Both selectboards in Milton and Georgia have decided to not yet implement a town-wide mask mandate.
A long history of zip code issues
For Georgia, the zip code problem, which seems to have resurfaced as a result of the pandemic, is not a new one, and in fact has been affecting town residents in a variety of ways for decades.
“I think it's so much bigger than just COVID,” said Georgia Town Administrator Amber Baker.
It can get very confusing for people, she said, especially new residents.
Around the year 2000, former Georgia selectboard member Colin Conger made getting Georgia a zip code one of the ultimate goals of his tenure on the board.
He first noticed the zip code issue while he was working for General Dynamics in Burlington and volunteering for an action committee dealing out United Way dollars to the company’s employees.
He said he found out that a lot of the money that was supposed to be going to Franklin County was actually going to Chittenden County because many employees who lived in Georgia had Milton addresses.
“You can see all the mix-ups that could arise by having three zip codes,” he said.
Conger pursued multiple avenues to get Georgia its own zip code, the first being getting a fully-operational post office. Its office then was merely a satellite office with P.O. boxes.
Conger said he chaired a committee on the initiative, speaking to Sen. Bernie Sanders (P-Vt.), Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt) and various postal officials to make a pitch for Georgia’s own post office.
But because post offices were being phased out at the time, it couldn’t be done.
“It became very clear from talking to postal officials and local senators and so forth that building a new post office in Georgia was not going to happen,” he said. “Even though at the time we had the 35th biggest population in the state of Vermont and they have places with only 100 people that still have these little post offices.”
Conger then tried a different approach, working with Sen. Sanders' office to push the U. S. Postal Service (USPS) to hold a vote, so the town of Georgia could pick a zip code.
The USPS sent a form to all Georgia addresses so residents could choose between Milton’s zip code, Fairfax’s zip code or St. Albans’ zip code, Conger said.
Whichever zip code was chosen would have “Georgia Vermont” in front of it, giving Georgia at long last their own zip code. For example if the Fairfax zip code won, it would read something like “Georgia Vermont 05468.”
There was only one catch.
“Unfortunately, they didn't say that the majority would win, they said you had to have over 50%,” Conger said.
So of course, despite high voter turnout, each address in Georgia voted for their own zip code, making it so that no zip code was able to get above that 50% threshold.
Conger tried to convince USPS to change the vote to a majority win. When USPS said no, the momentum came to a screeching halt, Conger said.
“That sort of ended that discussion,” he said. “They voted on it and it became a very dead issue.”
To this day, Conger says he puts “Georgia Vermont 05468” on his letters.
Spokesperson for USPS Steve Doherty said that a town can request a zip code change through their local postmaster, which would go up the chain to district and headquarters management for approval.
But unless the proposed change somehow improves mail flow, it’s not worth considering, Doherty said.
Problems persist to this day
For Georgians however, the confusion has not died down, especially for newer residents.
“When you live in Georgia and have a Chittenden County zip code and a St. Albans phone number, when they move to town, a lot of those people don't actually know where to vote,” Baker said.
St. Onge said the selectboard recently wanted to send out a pamphlet to all Georgia addresses with details for Town Meeting Day. If the town had one zip code, he said, it would be easy for the board to simply send it out to every address with that zip code.
Having three different zip codes makes things like this more tricky, he said.
Earlier this month, when Milton was considering a town-wide mask mandate, Andrea DeLaBruere, executive director of the Vermont Agency of Human Services told Selectboard Chair Darren Adams via email that the state is displaying Georgia’s COVID-19 case count as accurately as possible.
She encouraged towns to use more than one data source as COVID does not respect town lines and communities are interconnected.
As a result of Adams and other Milton officials reaching out, the state added a note to its COVID-19 dashboard, where it displays case counts, vaccinations rates and more.
Some people may have provided a mailing address instead of their place of residence. Since a mailing address may be used to determine location, some town rates may be inaccurate. Some towns do not have their own zip code, and some residents of one town may have their mail delivered to another. Therefore, reported vaccination rates in towns neighboring those with address uncertainty may be higher than the actual rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.