ST. ALBANS — “The biggest surprise was that I actually agreed to anything needle related,” said Sally Lawyer, a patient receiving Dry Needle Therapy at NMC.
Following a severe ankle injury at the end of 2018, Lawyer endured three ankle surgeries, and has been participating in physical therapy since 2021.
At that time, Lawyer began working with certified athletic trainer, Devaney Cote, at Cobblestone.
“After my third surgery and a few weeks of PT, Cote shared that she was trained in the dry-needling procedure, and that it would be something to benefit my ankle recovery,” Lawyer recalled.
Dry needling, a technique utilizing thin filiform needles to penetrate the skin, is used to stimulate underlying myofascial trigger points, muscles, and connective tissue. Inserted into tight areas or knots within the muscle, the needle allows access to tissues that are not manually palpable.
Proven as a highly effective form of PT for the treatment of musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions, it helps to promote circulation, reduce muscle tension, and to normalize nerve impulses, often leading to a decrease in pain.
“Dry needling is generally not effective as a standalone treatment option, it’s best to incorporate it into a comprehensive treatment plan,” said Devaney Cote, ATC.
“It may provide short term pain relief as a standalone treatment, but for long term effectiveness it’s best in conjunction with exercise, as well as other manual modalities that can be provided during therapy,” Cote said.
In addition to physical therapy, dry needling can often expedite the recovery time of an injury or illness. For patients who have been dealing with pain for many years with little relief, as in Sally Lawyer’s case, Cote said that dry needling may be an excellent option to try for pain management and to target the root of the problem.
“Prior to dry needling, I was somewhat discouraged with my recovery process,” Lawyer admitted. While the PT sessions helped, she continued to suffer from chronic ankle pain between sessions.
“Devaney was very thorough in her explanation of how dry needle therapy would relieve some of my acute pain, by targeting trigger points and the surrounding tissue,” Lawyer said.
Trigger points are taut bands of skeletal muscle located within a larger muscle group, which can be tender to the touch.
“Devaney was aware of my history of ‘needle phobia,’ and after our conversation I agreed to do it, as I trusted and valued her knowledge and expertise,” she said.
“Dry needling may sound scary, but I have found it to be extremely effective. I could already feel an improved range of motion and relief from pain and muscle tightness after each session,” Lawyer said.
“Right away Sally noticed short periods of decreased pain following dry needling treatment,” said Cote. “After several sessions, she noticed her pain was diminished for longer periods of time.”
Cote has administered about 20 sessions of Dry Needle Therapy for Lawyer, and said, “Dry needling helps her significantly with ankle stiffness and overall ankle function. She loves to walk her dog, Millie, and dry needling helps her achieve that without nagging pain.”
Those sessions also focus on breaking-up scar tissue from Lawyer’s surgical sites. “Devaney is very patient and supportive during the sessions, knowing the areas that may trigger pain. She gets me through it every time,” Lawyer said.
“There is no set-number of sessions that we aim to treat for, it is more based on how the patient responds to the treatment,” said Cote. “It is very dependent on each individual person, the length of the time they have had pain or been injured, overall health, and their compliance with prescribed exercises or stretches.”
Cote says that while dry needling is great for almost anyone in pain, trained therapists will decide if you are a good candidate. Those with unmanaged blood-clotting or immune-system disorders, and children under the age of 12 are not good candidates, according to the American Physical Therapy Association.
“There are few other contraindications for dry needling, such as active infections, pregnancy, metal allergies, open wounds in the area to be needled, and needle phobias,” said Cote.
Approximately 30 patients per month are receiving Dry Needling Therapy within the NMC network, a slight increase in the past three years. Around 300 patients experienced Dry Needling as a part of their PT in both 2020 and 2021. That number rose in 2022 to 367 patients, and if trends continue this year, more than 400 patients will utilize dry needle therapy.
As supply must meet demand, NMC has increased the number of trained dry needling therapists from three to five, in the same amount of time.
“I took a foundational course through the Integrative Dry Needling Institute,” said Cote, who will attend an advanced certification course in April 2023, along with two colleagues.
“I became personally interested because of my own knee pain, and to have it as an additional treatment tool in my toolbox,” she said.
“Devaney is supportive, compassionate, and truly cares about the well-being of her patients,” Lawyer said. “She truly knows how to communicate with, and motivate, me. She has my best interests and abilities in mind and has a solid treatment plan to help me on my road to recovery.”
As an active Kindergarten teacher at St. Albans’ City School, mobility and pain management remain key motivators for Lawyer.
“I am hopeful the long-term benefits of PT will help me reach a level for my ankle that is healthy and functioning,” she said. “I would encourage anyone with pain or ankle injury to try the dry needle therapy. The experience has helped improve my muscle function and a relief from tenderness and pain.”
Dry Needle Therapy is not currently covered by most insurance plans; patients can expect to pay $30 out-of-pocket (per 15–30-minute session).
