ST. ALBANS — How do you channel one of the most talented vocalists in rock history? According to musician Jesse Agan, you work really hard at it.
The mustache is just the added bonus.
During the upcoming Kingman Fest on May 7, Agan and his ‘stache will be performing as the legendary showman Freddie Mercury as he and a group of local musicians set out to emulate one of the world’s best-selling rock groups, Queen.
And he knows he’s under pressure to do well.
“I like a challenge. What bigger challenge is there than singing like Freddie Mercury?” Agan told the Messenger. “My first thought was ‘Can I really do this?’ Then my second thought was: ‘Well I’ve signed up for it. I’ve got to do it.”
To prepare, Agan has been reviewing Queen’s discography and breaking down the band’s songs in order to find out what made the band legendary. But the show must go on, and Agan’s got a lot of work to do before he takes the stage next Saturday, May 7, on Kingman Street.
Why Queen? Why not?
The concept of a Queen-tribute band as a headliner for a block-party festival first emerged as a concept when Nelly’s Pub & Grill owner Shannon Smith and event organizer Lauren Warshofsky had set out to organize interesting new events in St. Albans.
The two knew they wanted to do a festival on Kingman Street, but they didn’t know how to anchor the event. Queen came up as they were playing with word associations, and it just seemed to work.
“I think everyone knows Queen. People know the band. They’re iconic, and they’re fun. I think that’s the main focus. It’s free, fun and family-friendly,” Warshofsky said.
So they started to look for musicians and roped in a few locals with the right experience. Andre Maquera, a local guitarist/studio producer, was one of the first. He then approached Agan to see if he’d be willing to help out. Agan quickly said yes.
“I knew that this was going to be a challenge,” Agan said. “The minute that I was asked to [perform], I started on the task. I’ve been working hard at it every day.”
Maquera, meanwhile, has been figuring out how to play like Queen’s legendary guitarist, Brian May, and replicate the sounds of his signature guitar, the Red Special.
“There are certain guitar players you can idolize,” Maquera said. “Brian May is one of them.”
With Mercury and May fronting the one-and-only Queen, Agan and Maquera have a tough task in front of them. Mercury’s voice stands out for its pure energy and unique timber, and May’s approach to guitar playing is well-regarded for his attention to melodic structures, hooks and clean tones.
So naturally, they were at least familiar with Queen before they started memorizing the band’s songs.
But the two had never done much of a deep discography dive until they decided to stage an act emulating the band. Agan, who is in charge of setting up the song list for the performance, took it as an opportunity to learn more about the band’s different musical styles.
As fans of '70s and '80s classic rock know, Queen has always been a good band, but they also evolved wildly since starting out in 1970 as a more typical four-man rock group. With each new album, their music got more elaborate, and the four artists – May, Mercury, Roger Taylor and John Deacon – grew more comfortable with complex recording techniques and arrangements as their careers continued.
By 1975, the group released “A Night at the Opera” – their fourth studio album – and the rest was history. Almost overnight, Queen gained international success from its almost-6-minute-long single “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
In the years following, Queen toured the world, gaining a well-regarded reputation as great performers and eventually could draw crowds to fill the largest venues.
“In retrospect, I thought ‘why didn’t I do this?’” Agan said. “From 1974 on, I really dig their stuff, and it’s been fun being able to choose what our set looks like.”
In the decades since, Queen's work has gained a second wind from the band's hit singles being used in advertisements, movies, video games and television.
When talking about why organizers decided on Queen, Shannon noted that most kids know Queen songs at this point. So, they hope that families will stay throughout the performance so those of all ages can enjoy the music.
Crafting the performance
As for Agan, he has to choose the setlist, and he's been using the discography review to tailor exactly how the performance will go.
Agan said he’s been pulling the songs apart as an arranger to see why the band made certain artistic choices and to glean out reasons behind Queen’s unique musical structures and dynamics. He expects it also will help him recognize how the band's different musicians would lean on their strengths and roles within the larger ensemble.
“I want people to feel immersed as they would with a Queen show,” Agan said. “My job is two-part. First, working toward this show, let’s get the vocals down, and second, how can I elevate this performance by interacting with the audience – get people standing up and not just watching.”
Agan's has already been showing how he plans on doing Freddie's microphone via social media.
“It’s just not how the music sounds,” Agan said. “Freddie was a showman, a front man, a musician talented in all of those aspects. It’s not just a ‘listening show,’ it’s going to be a visual production.”
Meanwhile, Maquera has been dissecting May’s style by breaking down some of the hooks and solos that drove his songs.
“You learn a lot by studying your heroes,” Maquera. “His guitar playing almost sounds like a woodwind. I think he wears his musical influences on his sleeve.”
What Agan won’t be doing, however, is incorporating every aspect of Mercury’s persona into the performance. It's hard enough to pull off a persona like the Queen frontman well, and Agan said the plan was never to do a straight tribute-band.
Some background parts, for example, will need to be played via tape due to the limitations of not having the budget to hire literally a whole orchestra. Plenty of Queen's radio hits feature complicated studio production, and to make it work live, Maquera has also had to make decisions on how to layer guitar parts and which additional tracks need to be included during a live show.
Queen, the band itself, had similar decisions to make, both Maquera and Agan noted, as Queen had even left out some parts of "Bohemian Rhapsody" during the band's iconic Live-Aid concert.
“I want us to be singing together. For me, [a great show] would be going out there, having people dancing and singing to songs,” Agan said. “I want people to participate, to have that aura of total energy when we’re up there, having the time of their lives. That it’s infectious.”
If he can do that, maybe he’ll be able to pull off Mercury.
“We’re thankful to be a part of it,” Agan said. “It’s been a blast to work with the people in the band and work with new faces and the music industry. It’s been a positive experience. I can’t wait to share it with everybody.”
