ST. ALBANS TOWN -- Despite the challenges of the pandemic, one local restaurant's fortune didn't go up in smoke.
The past few years have not been kind to the hospitality industry, especially for establishments that only serve alcohol: without the ability to continue take-out, many breweries and wineries ended up closing their doors and laying-off staff.
But barbecue swooped in to the rescue for St. Albans Town’s Mill River Brewing, and even through clogging supply lines and shifts in product orders, it was apparent that residents still needed their barbecue fix.
“We never had to close our doors,” said Joyce Fitzgerald. “Even though we had to raise our prices, the barbecue managed to save the brewery.”
“We really thrived on takeout and delivery,” said Head Brewer Levon Fitzgerald. “We’ve seen other businesses struggle during this whole pandemic and it was really challenging, and the community really stepped up to support us.”
Sourcing materials for their menu is still difficult with supply lines delayed, shipping backed up and increased prices for their signature meats that Head Chef Shane Wimble transforms into Mill River’s renowned brisket, pulled-pork, ribs, chicken and sausage.
“Ribs have gone through the roof...they’ve almost tripled,” Levon said. “We run out pretty regularly...It’s not like you can get brisket immediately, it takes 16 hours to smoke.”
The smoke hasn’t stopped, though: on any given evening after the guests have returned home, chef Shane Wimble can be found in the kitchen of the Mill River Brewery preparing the next perfect piece of brisket for one of the brewery’s three smokers.
How it all began
The brewery and smokehouse began as the brainchild of locals Joyce and David Fitzgerald years ago, when David and his son Levon were in the beginning thralls of a passion for home-brewing.
One year, Joyce decided to buy a smoker for her husband for Father’s Day, a small one to try out and see if they could pair delicious, local meats with their home brew.
“On a whim, I think it was from Home Depot,” Joyce said laughing.
“It started out as just a couple of guys, getting together to drink some beer and smoke some meats,” Levon said. “My mom loves cooking, my dad loves cooking, and I love cooking so it all just kind of transformed from there….we figured we would try to make it a business.”
Growing up in a big family, Joyce said catering with their homemade recipes was a frequent occurrence and her parents, aunt and uncle even had their own catering business.
“I grew up around food on a larger scale,” Joyce said. “Doing large parties, weddings...and about 16 years back my husband and brother-in-law started brewing.”
Today, Mill River Brewing has three smokers each capable of holding 250 pounds of meat, and Levon said they’re hoping and planning to grow.
“If is wasn’t for the restaurant and building it up so well, and our staff, I don't know what would have happened to the brewery," Joyce said. "We've grown so much now that we need more staff."
