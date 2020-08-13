ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City has changed the way it hires police.
On Monday night the council adopted the new hiring policy at a meeting at which it also approved the creation of a police advisory board. The Messenger covered the advisory board discussion on Wednesday.
Interim Police Chief Maurice Lamothe also updated the council on work done by the force over the past month.
The hiring policy comes on the heels of three high profile use of force incidents and one officer, Zachary Pigeon, accused of assaulting a woman in an effort to prevent her from revealing assaults he had committed against her when he was a teenager and she was a child. The officers involved in those incidents have been fired. Two officers are facing simple assault charges. Pigeon is facing multiple felony charges.
Following the incidents, the city hired consultants from Municipal Resources Inc. (MRI) to assist in examining the city's hiring, training and retention practices.
The new policy makes two key changes to the city's hiring practices for police officers: a more thorough background check and the broadening of interview panels to include civilians from both inside and outside of the department.
Previously, the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) had done its own background checks, as most departments of its size do, explained city manager Dominic Cloud.
Now those background checks will be done by a "consultant being paid to leave no stone unturned," Cloud said.
Interview panels will have representatives from across the department, including civilian staff, where previously only senior officers were on the panels.
Community members will also be invited to join the panels.
"We need broader perspectives on who will make a good police officer," Cloud said.
The SAPD recently hired a new part-time officer using this policy. The community members on the panel were a staffperson from the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center (FGIRJC), and a woman of color whose academic research focuses on police training and racism.
The new policy states that the city "seeks to cultivate racial and economic diversity within the police department."
It outlines a nine-step process for hiring officers. The first five are: complete the city's employment application, submit a written resume, pass the Vermont Police Academy entrance exam, pass the physical fitness test, oral board examination and written exercise.
Candidates selected after those five steps, will be offered conditional employment. To remain employed by the SAPD, they must pass a medical examination, psychological examination, polygraph, and the background check.
The chief will be able to waive certain elements of the process for applicants who are already certified police officers. The written, medical and psychological exams and the background check may not be waived under any circumstance.
At the beginning of his report to the council, Lamothe said it had been a “whirlwind of a month for me and the PD."
In addition to the department's work with MRI, Lamothe said he has been meeting with human service agencies to resume regular meetings of the agencies and the SAPD which were begun under former chief Gary Taylor to look collectively at issues all of the agencies are dealing with.
He had a long meeting with Nina Curtiss, the head of the FGIRJC, and she offered to include the SAPD in trainings they are doing. An offer Lamothe said he accepted.
The SAPD made 43 arrests in July with 59 charges filed. Forty-one of those arrested were white, Lamothe said. More than half of the arrests, 26, involved motor vehicle stops.
Overall, SAPD officers made 201 stops in July, issuing tickets in 20 percent of them.
The department receives two to four mental health calls per shift, making Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) "our biggest ally," Lamothe said.
He also described an incident in which an officer responded to a call about a person in crisis, spending about an hour with the person and persuading the person to go to the hospital. The person chose to ride to the hospital with the officer rather than with AmCare, Lamothe said, which is unusual. The same officer previously talked someone down who was considering jumping off of a high building, he said.
One of the hurdles to assisting people experiencing a mental health crisis is that the police cannot compel an adult to seek help, Lamothe explained. However, the NCSS counselor who works with police will often remain on site after officers have left a call scene. The officers frequently stay only a short time to make certain the situation is safe, then depart, according to Lamothe.