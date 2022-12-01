FRANKLIN COUNTY — It’s no secret that it isn’t always easy for people to meet their basic needs, including food, housing and transportation.
In recent years, those needs have become unaffordable for many Vermonters. In 2021, 20% of households in Vermont were food insecure, according to a study by the University of Vermont. In Franklin County, the average hourly wage needed to rent a two bedroom apartment is $31.31, but the average worker makes only $13.83.
Local nonprofits like Age Well and United Way of Northwest Vermont are working to help solve that problem, because they know food, housing and transportation are needed before individuals can participate in the workforce and thrive in the community.
“Imagine if every older adult had access to the care, services and nutrition that helped them age with confidence,” said Jane Catton, Age Well’s CEO, in the nonprofit’s 2022 Impact Report.
Age Well provides free meals for adults over 60 and adults with a qualifying disability under age 60. Its Meals on Wheels program allows adults to remain in their homes and avoid more costly and less familiar institutional alternatives.
Last year, Age Well served 58,569 meals to people in Franklin County. Meals on Wheels can serve one adult for a year at the same cost as one day in a hospital or 10 days in a nursing home.
“We all know somebody that could use Meals on Wheels. Volunteering doesn’t take anything out of my day, it adds so much to it,” said Age Well volunteer Sarah Diaz.
Age Well is in search of volunteers to visit older Vermonters in their homes to provide essential services and companionship. Volunteers grocery shop, help with medical appointments, provide caregiver respite and more.
Volunteers are especially needed in Enosburg, Richford, Sheldon, St. Albans and Swanton.
Those interested should call 802-662-5249 or email: volunteer@agewellvt.org.
Age Well also has a helpline that can guide people through its variety of services including how to sign up for Medicare and how to access support services for caregivers. The confidential service is available to everyone in Franklin County for free. The phone number to call is 1-800-642-5119.
United Way also provides services to people in Franklin County through Working Bridges. The program supports employees with community resources that can help them stay employed.
Working Bridges Resource Coordinators connect workers to community resources that can help meet housing, food and transportation needs as well as childcare, mental health services, substance misuse treatment and recovery programs.
Initiative director and resource coordinator Connie Beal said many of the people she works with struggle with finding affordable housing.
“When it comes to basic needs, the first thing that came to mind was that housing was a challenge. Often people feel like it's out of reach financially or just not available,” she said.
She’s found that employees have needed to seek housing farther and farther away from St. Albans, creating a dual crisis of rising transportation and housing costs.
A “benefits cliff,” where the social safety net does not keep pace with rising prices and wages, also poses a challenge for employees. An example might include a health insurance, food or housing subsidy.
“Even as prices rise, workers may not have as many resources to draw on because of their income,” she said.
Working Bridges advocates around the “cliff” for better benefits to support all employees, Beal said.
In the last few months, Working Bridges has helped launch the Employer Mental Health Toolkit and recently received a grant to work on spreading information about the health insurance system in languages other than English through multilingual videos.
“I feel the best about being a trusted partner with employees, employers and partners, it’s a unique position that creates impact and to be there during what could be people’s hardest times is a privilege,” Beal said.
No one is required to meet with their resource coordinator and there is no eligibility requirement.
United Way also has a 211 program that can refer the public to services. Last year, the 211 program handled an overwhelming number of referrals for housing. For example, in the 10 months before Nov. 1, 2022, there were 491 referrals for housing out of 570 referrals total.
To get connected to services through United Way call 211 on any phone at any time.
