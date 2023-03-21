FRANKLIN COUNTY — Despite a 10% population increase in the county, the number of households headed by someone under 55 has flatlined since 2000.
Meanwhile, the Vermont legislature is juggling how to loosen up zoning codes to make it easier to build new housing.
All in all, not much has changed for Vermont’s housing crisis.
That hasn’t stopped efforts to clear up the problem from moving forward this month. Kicking off March, the Northwest VT Working Communities Challenge team released its Housing Needs Assessment of the region to better define the longstanding issue, and on the state level, Vermont’s legislators continued working on a new bill – S.B. 100 – meant to relax development regulations.
Here’s a rundown.
Housing for some
The Housing For All Working Communities Challenge launched last year to jumpstart the regional conversation around housing, and this March, the group released its first major study after taking a deep look over decades into Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ property records.
Among its findings?
“The level of unmet housing need in our region is so substantial that ‘catching up’ will require a sustained, long-term commitment,” says Catherine Dimitruk, executive director for NRPC.
Basically, the housing problem goes deeper than previously considered. High housing costs and a slate of zoning obstacles effectively shut down major housing developments from 2000 to 2020, effectively freezing many older Vermont residents in place and shutting off opportunity for the state’s youngest generations.
Meanwhile, the problem is complicated by changing demographics in household size. More and more people are living alone, which has led to the number of households growing at twice the rate as the region’s population. New builds, however, have mostly been concentrated on single-family homes.
“In addition to just not having enough homes built in Franklin and Grand Isle counties over the last 20 years for our growing and increasingly diverse population, the data highlights the mismatch between the types of homes built and the people who need them,” Barry Lampke, Housing For All project manager, said in a statement.
While most houses are built for one household, the study did take a closer look at what multi-unit developments were built for the region. Census data for apartment buildings show that 485 new apartments were built between 2000 and 2020 – mostly in St. Albans Town – with one third of multi-tenant housing going toward housing for seniors and two thirds created as affordable housing.
No large multi-tenant buildings were built for market rate throughout either county at that time.
Dimitruk said she was surprised by the issues that renters face. Going into the study, she was aware that renters dealt with affordability issues when trying to find housing, but the size and scale was greater than initially understood.
“I think that the challenge that renters have is maintaining the current rent and moving from renting to homeownership. It’s a much wider gap than we anticipated seeing,” Dimitruk said.
Renter costs, however, aren’t affecting transplants as much as those who lived in Vermont prior to 2000, as most newly-created households tracked by the study – nine out of 10 – own their homes.
As for the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on housing, the housing needs assessment didn’t have the data to determine exactly what happened since the tumultuous time, but it’s expected that the county's housing problem only got worse thanks to ballooning costs.
The Vermont Housing Finance Agency estimated that the average Franklin County residence sold for $240,000 in 2020, and by 2022, that number had increased to $300,000.
Legislating the crisis
As the housing crisis deepens, the General Assembly is examining ways to deregulate what’s been allegedly stopping new builds, and this time around, the changes are finding their way into S.B 100. Recently moved forward out of the Senate’s Natural Resources Committee, the bill is the latest effort by state legislators to rearrange state law to encourage development.
Whether the changes will be enough, however, remains to be seen.
In its latest iteration, the bill adds some exemptions to Act 250, the contentious 53-year-old zoning law. Under changes made last week, Act 250’s review process would begin when over 25 units are set to be built within five miles of a downtown or growth center within a five-year period, while a new jurisdictional trigger – to sunset in 2026 – would begin review when any development over 25 units is set to built in a downtown area.
The initial bill would also have restricted the ability for neighbors to shut down municipal zoning decisions, but the change was nixed in the latest iteration. Meant to combat “Not-in-my-backyard” complaints, or NIMBY-ism, from hamstringing the development process, the bill had upped the requirements for neighbor complaints before being restored after committee review to any single issue carried by 10 or more residents.
The change getting the most notice locally, however, is proposed bill language that would rewrite local zoning codes to allow more infill development in the form of accessory dwelling units and duplexes in neighborhoods, as well as instituting lowered parking requirements.
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith protested the legislature’s move during this past month’s city council meeting, pointing out that the legislature was moving hastily about allowing duplexes in certain city neighborhoods and lowering the required residential parking spaces. Smith and the city’s planning director, Chip Sawyer, have been trying to convince legislators to get rid of both changes before they could potentially affect local neighborhoods.
“The legislature tends to try to initiate things without giving it a lot of thought about unintended consequences. This is one of those cases,” Smith said.
That doesn’t mean the city is ignoring housing needs. The city is already working to add 200 more housing units to the city to prepare for future growth, but Smith said allowing duplexes in all residential neighborhoods could remove some of the reason why people have been moving to Franklin County.
The average homebuyer, he said, doesn’t want to live near former single family homes cut up into duplexes with limited green space and cars parked on front lawns.
“I get what the legislature is trying to do, but I think it’s a knee jerk reaction that’s going to have substantial impacts on the community,” Smith said.
Dimitruk, as executive director of the NRPC, is also paying close attention to the bill, although she’s still waiting to see what the final language will be. Her team has been on some of the front lines of updating zoning bylaws for local municipalities – including St. Albans Town – and she generally supports the senate’s efforts, especially around balancing state and local needs around Act 250.
She’s also less worried about neighborhood codes being changed. For a neighborhood to change significantly, property owners still need to build out duplexes, and she hasn’t seen many conversions since Fairfax allowed them.
“There’s a lot of different solutions, and reasonable people can disagree on them. But what we can’t disagree on is that something needs to change, because what we’ve done hasn’t been working,” she said.
S.B. 100 is expected to be voted on by the Senate later this month before moving onto the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.