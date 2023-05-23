MONTPELIER — After deciding to move forward with investigations into Franklin County’s top law enforcement officers, Vermont’s special House committee now has to figure out how to proceed.
The seven-member committee met for the first time Tuesday at the Vermont State House to discuss the next steps in the process as it looks into the operations of the Franklin County Sheriff’s and State’s Attorneys Offices.
"These will be huge issues that I anticipate this committee will be tussling with,” House clerk BetsyAnn Wrask said.
Figuring out impeachment
Established by the legislature earlier in the session, the special committee’s task is to weigh whether Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie should be impeached for their actions.
State law, however, is a little fuzzy on the details of how to proceed, and legislators spent much of the morning’s first hour trying to gauge what the state considers worthy grounds for expulsion. Since impeachment has been rare in the state’s history, there isn’t much guiding language to work with.
Vermont’s first constitution, for example, leaned on the concept of maladministration, but Vermont’s current state constitution gives the House the power to impeach “state criminals.”
But what is a “state criminal?” It turns out it’s up to legislators to decide.
“It also seems possible that a constitutional officer may be impeached for conduct found by the general assembly to violate public trust or to undermine the operation of government, even though that conduct is not specifically covered by criminal law,” Wrask said.
The special committee will be required to release a final report once it conducts its investigation detailing what it recommends the state should do with the information. The rest of Vermont’s representatives will then get a chance to support or reject the recommendation.
If the House decides to move the case to impeachment, 100 of Vermont’s 150 representatives will need to give their affirmation to order the Senate to conduct an impeachment hearing.
House managers, who effectively act as prosecutors, are then put in place, and the Senate then sets the rules of the impeachment hearing to be held.
Final conviction by the Senate then requires a yes vote from two thirds of the members present after the hearing is conducted, at which point those under question will get a chance to mount a defense.
Subpoenas
While the process has started, the special investigatory committee still has a lot of work to do before it can release its report.
Tuesday morning, members also needed a lesson in how to conduct investigations.
Legislative counsel explained that the subpoena powers granted to the body can compel testimony like the courts can, but for the most part, the citizen legislators weren’t bound by the same rules as criminal investigators.
Basically, their task is to collect as much information to inform the conversation as they can, and they were advised to use the subpoena powers only when an individual or agency shows reluctance to provide said information.
Chief Counsel Jennifer Carbee said they’ll most likely run into some of those issues if they decide to try to pull information from other agencies also conducting investigations.
Grismore’s office, for example, is currently under investigation by the Vermont State Police for potential financial issues, and he’s facing a simple assault charge in Grand Isle’s criminal court system.
In such cases, the agencies involved could have their own legal responsibilities that prevent them from releasing said information, but Carbee said the other investigations don’t necessarily need to hamper what the legislation is doing as they can simply request information directly from the original sources.
The committee also wanted to make it easy for people to give them information.
Anyone with pertinent knowledge can just reach out to one of the seven legislators to see if they can find a place on the committee’s agenda.
“Ultimately if somebody isn't feeling like they’re getting heard through our process here, they have an opportunity to do it. This is making sure there’s a process,” Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) said.
Those who provide testimony will also have the option to be heard behind closed doors in order for legislators to get the most accurate portrait of the county agencies.
While the committee signaled its intention to make as much information as public as possible, the special committee has a wide-ranging ability to hold executive sessions as public records law doesn’t apply to the General Assembly.
Moving forward
After hearing from legislative counsel Tuesday, the committee’s first steps will be taking a closer look at Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie.
A state investigation conducted this past April revealed that Lavoie has spent decades using improper and often discriminatory language against staff members, which allegedly increased in frequency when he took over the office this past year.
Chair Martian LaLonde said the committee could use that state report, and then flesh it out with additional witness testimony going forward.
The group will hire an outside investigator to look into Grismore’s office in the meantime.
LaLonde estimated it would be late July by the time that investigation wraps up. They could then switch gears by pulling in witness testimony informing what could be done about the sheriff’s office
To get started, he asked Dolan and Rep. Matthew Birong (D-Vergennes) to work with legislative counsel to effectively find a firm that could do the work and present the info to the larger group by its next meeting to be held on June 1.
“I just want to get this process moving as quick as possible, particularly for the Franklin County Sheriff,” LaLonde said. “We need to get an investigator engaged as soon as possible.”
