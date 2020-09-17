MONTPELIER – The Vermont House of Representatives voted Thursday to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act, legislation mandating specific reductions in carbon emissions.
Convening virtually Thursday, the House of Representatives voted 103-47 to override Scott’s veto of the climate change legislation, setting the stage for a Vermont Senate vote expected early next week.
Known more formally as H.688, the Global Warming Solutions Act sets a sequence of targeted reductions in annual carbon emissions and opens a door for possible lawsuits should Vermont not meet those targets.
The bill would also create a Vermont Climate Council staffed by members of the governor’s cabinet and representatives from several business and policy sectors – as well as one climatologist – appointed by the legislature to craft a climate plan the Agency of Natural Resources would be charged with enacting.
In a lengthy letter to Vermont’s legislature, Scott outlined his disagreements with the bill, arguing the resulting lawsuits from the Global Warming Solution Act’s mandates could distract from the state’s response to the well-documented warming of the climate.
“H.688, as written, will lead to inefficient spending and long, costly court battles,” Scott wrote, “not the tangible investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, and affordable weatherization and clean transportation options that Vermonters need.”
Scott also took significant issue with the bill’s creation of a Vermont Climate Council and the charges placed on the council, calling it a “usurping of the executive branch” and unconstitutional delegation of the legislature’s role in legislating the state’s response.
Ahead of the House’s vote on Thursday, Vermont’s Secretary of Natural Resources, Julie Moore, echoed sentiments expressed by Scott, saying that, while it represented Vermonters’ “well-founded worry about our changing climate,” it “provides little in the ways of solutions.”
“The actual solutions necessary will be complicated, difficult and require input from many voices – none more important than the people of Vermont,” Moore wrote. “Cutting the elected representatives of the people out of the process violates the most fundamental principles of our democracy.”
Proponents of the legislation, including Democratic leadership in both houses of the Vermont legislature, have stressed the mandates outlined under the Global Warming Solutions Act were necessary to hold Vermont “accountable” to its carbon reduction goals.
The bill’s mandates mirror similar legislation passed by other New England legislatures – namely Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts.
Climate change refers to the well-documented warming of the Earth’s climate since the Industrial Revolution, which scientists have almost uniformly agreed is at least in part due to the release of certain heat-trapping gases by human activity.
The effects of climate change have been implicated in everything from natural disasters, like the recent fires on America’s west coast, to an increase in storm activity and shorter winters already documented by the Agency of Natural Resources in Vermont.
In his letter to the legislature, Scott said he would support “practical and concrete solutions” to reducing carbon emissions, citing in particular a recent bill that would earmark $2 million to the thermal energy sector and for the adoption of electric vehicles.
In January, an Agency of Natural Resources report revealed Vermont had managed to reduce annual carbon emissions for the first time in several years in 2016. Those reductions fell significantly short of the state’s emissions targets, however.
A comprehensive report compiled by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2018 concluded the world had only until 2030 to nearly halve annual carbon emissions to avoid the most dramatic impacts of climate change.
The Vermont Senate, which passed the Global Warming Solutions Act in June with an overwhelming 22-6 vote, is expected to attempt an override of Scott’s veto early next week.