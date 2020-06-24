ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City's local options is well on its way to legislative approval.
The House approved the necessary changes to the city's municipal charter last Tuesday and sent the bill containing the changes to the Senate, where it was assigned to the Government Operations Committee which made a favorable report on the bill to the full Senate on Wednesday morning.
Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, said the bill will likely pass the Senate this week before the legislature recesses until August.
The 1 percent tax will be added to sales and rooms and meals taxes charged in the city.
The Vermont Dept. of Taxes will collect the funds, along with the state sales tax. It will then give 70 percent of the taxes collected to the city, with the state retaining 30 percent.
City voters approved the tax in March, 876-597. The tax was expected to bring in approximately $630,000 in revenue to the city each year. However, given the economic impact of COVID-19, how much revenue will be generated is now unclear.
Once voters approved the tax, the legislature got their chance to weigh in.
Given everything happening this spring, it "would have been easy to get lost in the shuffle, but our delegation got it done," said city manager Dominic Cloud.
Cloud said he wanted to give kudos to the delegation, in particular Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, who is also a member of the city council.
"The timing of it was very tricky," McCarthy said. He had the final language for the bill done on March 13, just before the legislature shut down because of the coronavirus.
It was, he said, a "squeaker to get it through."
The bill went through two House committees, Government Operations and Ways and Means. It was jointly sponsored by McCarthy and Rep. Casey Toof, R-St. Albans.
Although the initial hope had been to have the tax in place for the start of the fiscal year on July 1, McCarthy said it will likely be the fall before the Dept. of Taxes has everything in place to begin collecting the tax.
St. Albans Town has had a local options tax since 2014.