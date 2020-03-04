WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, the House of Representatives approved $8.3 billion in spending on the virus.
“The near unanimous vote in the House is a recognition of the magnitude of the challenge we face across the country in containing the spread of coronavirus,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. “This bipartisan bill is a critical step in our efforts to deliver urgently needed funding to help our front line providers and scientists prepare for this outbreak. I urge the president to sign this bill into law as soon as he receives it from the Senate later today so that we can immediately get this money out to our local communities.”
The $8.3 billion emergency funding package includes:
$2.2 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response; including $950 million for state and local health agencies.
$3 billion for research and development of potential vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics via the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and National Institutes of Health (NIH).
$1 billion for procurement of medical supplies, health care preparedness, and medical surge capacity.
$1.25 billion for overseas assistance to combat the spread of the virus.
$300 million to ensure that vaccines are affordable once developed.
$100 million for health services through Community Health Centers.
The bill also includes an important Welch telehealth priority from legislation he introduced last fall (the CONNECT for Health Act, H.R. 4932), which would allow Medicare patients to receive telehealth services in their homes during the coronavirus public health emergency, regardless of where they live. The bill authorizes $500 million to provide the telehealth services.
Lastly, the bill would allow the Small Business Administration to provide $7 billion in low-interest loans for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The bill passed the House on an overwhelmingly bipartisan 415-2 vote.
The U.S. Senate is expected to pass the bill later today.
Sen. Patrick Leahy was involved in negotiating the Senate version of the bill.
“As we confront this crisis, it is important to remember that we are not Republicans or Democrats in this matter – we are Americans,” Leahy said in a statement Wednesday.
“I have been here long enough to see that when we come together, the Senate can be the conscience of the nation,” he continued. “Now is one of those times.”
“Importantly, this bill includes $300 million to ensure that vaccines developed with the support of federal dollars remain affordable to those most in need,” Leahy’s statement read.
The emergency package also includes funding for addressing the spread of COVID-19 abroad.
COVID-19 is a novel strain of coronavirus first observed in Wuhan, China, late last year, capable of imparting symptoms ranging from mild fevers to severe illnesses and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since first being diagnosed, COVID-19 has spread to more than 75 countries.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 95,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 3,200 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to a dashboard created by the John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.
More than 51,000 of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, according to the Whiting School of Engineering’s dashboard.
In a statement Wednesday. Leahy contrasted Congress’s emergency package to one proposed by President Donald Trump, which drew fire for reallocating funds from other federal programs like the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
“Where President Trump’s proposal would rob Peter to pay Paul, stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from funds meant to contain an Ebola outbreak and programs the American people rely on... our agreement provides $7.8 billion in new, emergency funding to address this public health threat without raiding these important programs,” Leahy wrote.
Trump’s proposal to allocate funds from LIHEAP to combat the coronavirus outbreak drew similar criticisms from Welch, who, in a late February statement, joined lawmakers from Massachusetts and Maine in declaring Trump’s proposal as “unconscionable and indefensible.”
As the vice chair of the Senate’s appropriations committee, Leahy had a direct hand in the negotiations that resulted in Wednesday’s announced emergency package, according to a statement from Leahy’s office.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vermont, though the state’s health department is now monitoring for possible cases after an incident where a New Hampshire resident now diagnosed with COVID-19 attended an event in White River Junction.
More information about the coronavirus in Vermont and advice in how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid19.
UPDATE: This story was updated on Thursday at 1 p.m. following House passage of the bill.