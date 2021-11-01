ST. ALBANS CITY — After a slew of criminal disruptions plagued Houghton Park this past summer, increased patrols and security in the area have helped return it to normal.
Graffiti referencing the Crips, a California street gang, began to appear in the park over the summer, Ward 6 Alderman Chad Spooner said, and the damages reached a high point in September.
At that time, city officials had found an IP address—numbers directing people to a Crips-associated website—written on a picnic table and Crips-related phrases spray-painted onto two trees in the park’s northeast corner.
Spooner said his son also had a run-in with another young man in the park who told him, “This wasn’t his park anymore, you have to leave.”
Subsequent actions undertaken by the City of St. Albans seem to have curbed the behavior.
In October, officers began patrolling the area more frequently and shining spotlights into the corner where graffiti was found, St. Albans Police Department Lt. Jason Weatherby told the Messenger. They also engaged with young people who frequented the area during the day to invite them to come forward with names if they knew anything about the gang-referencing tags.
Such actions seemed to have done the trick, Weatherby said.
“So far, so good,” he said. “Hopefully, we can keep it that way.“
The damages to park equipment have also been subsequently fixed by the city. Graffiti, including that sprayed onto the trees, has been painted over, and the city has also installed additional cameras in the area, public works director Martin Manahan said.
Within the next few weeks, the city also plans to install additional lights on site.
“Someone defacing equipment, it’s too bad to see it. We put a lot of time into the park,” Manahan said.
No arrests have been made in connection to the damages.
