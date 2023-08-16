ST. ALBANS CITY — The City of St. Albans has updated its plans for Houghton Park after gathering additional community input.
St. Albans recreation director Kelly Viens presented the new info to St. Albans City Council this past Monday, Aug. 14, to gauge councilor’s reactions to the new plan, which includes an added walking path, updates to the bathroom and replacements of the basketball and tennis courts.
Viens said neighbors weren’t looking for major renovations to the area as finding parking space can be an issue, but they’d like to see more attention paid to the park to encourage more use and increase public safety in the area.
“They just weren’t interested in creating that congestion. They like the park. They wished some things were better,” Viens said.
The City of St. Albans has been on the hook to update Houghton Park since voters agreed to fund the all-season Hard’Ack swimming pool a few years back. The creation of the brand new pool effectively relocated recreational resources that had been used heavily by the Houghton Park neighborhood before the old city pool was decommissioned, and updates to the area were expected to make up for the inconvenience felt by nearby property owners.
With the construction at Hard’Ack now finished, the city this past year has been weighing what it should do about the park conceptually. The latest iteration, presented Monday, is expected to be what city administration will push towards as it sets up budgets and timelines for future construction.
“At this point, staff are saying ‘Council, please affirm that we’re on the right track and then we’ll work toward implementing it,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said.
The timeline for construction, however, is expected to be a few years out. The first steps after getting council approval will be to bake the project into the budget and start preparing the necessary documentation to get construction moving.
Updates to Houghton Park
Viens presented four major renovation projects at Houghton Park as part of the new plan. The most requested, she said, was the complete replacement of the three basketball and four tennis courts at the park.
The new tennis courts will also have lines added to the play area to create four pickleball courts on each tennis court. Players can then choose which lines to use, and a pop-up pickleball net could be deployed, depending on the chosen game.
Neighbors also requested an update of the current Steelers building standing in Houghton Park. One of the big problems, Viens said, is there is a small area that sits within the “L” of the building that can’t be seen by passersby.
“In the crux of the L, a lot of bad things happen,” Viens said. “And they’re out of sight. It’s an easy place for negative things to occur.”
Expanding the building and making it a more conducive bathroom building that is harder to damage would, in theory, cut down on potential misuse, while also making it more welcoming to visitors, she said. The building would also have an added water faucet of some kind to make sure park visitors had access to clean water.
The third and fourth major updates would create a walking path around the park. The two-phase plan would construct a sidewalk on the western side of the park to better connect Lower Weldon and Lake streets, and then, a gravel path would be created throughout the rest of the park. The two updates together would create a one-third mile loop for walkers.
Neighbors also requested some general updates to Houghton Park as well. At the playground area, Views said the city could relocate two pieces of adult exercise equipment that is typically not used at Houghton Park to the Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
The Houghton Park playground would then get additional trees, shade, a few more playground pieces and a few big boulders from Hard’Ack, where kids can play.
“There’s never not a kid on (the boulder at Hard’Ack). It's like the best free toy we’ve ever had,” Viens said.
Additional updates also include installing bike racks, removing backstops and updating signage.
Since parking is a problem, Ward 1 Alderperson Tim Hawkins asked if more could be added to the park? Planning director Chip Sawyer replied that he’d have to check, but it could be possible depending on federal easement restrictions.
Viens also gave council a quick update on the Hard’Ack Swimming Pool. She said the summer months went well, and the department will be ready to put the inflated dome up once again when September rolls around.
“People come from New York. They come from Richford. They come from Quebec. They’ve seen the pictures. They’ve seen the slide, and they come for the day. And it has been terrific,” Viens said.
Energy committee members
After approving the establishment of the new St. Albans City Climate Energy Committee last month, St. Albans City Council approved the members of the new board this past Monday.
They are Jim Stiles, Laura Isham, Mary Harbaugh, Michael Saunders and Zach Scheffler. Sue Knight was also selected to serve as the board’s alternate.
“We had some good candidates, and I think they’re all up for the charge and I think it’s going to be a good committee, well needed,” Ward 3 Alderperson Marie Bessette said.
Bessette, Hawkins and Mayor Tim Smith interviewed the candidates for the council, and they were approved unanimously.
“I think that we’re excited about both the option and the opportunity for a number of things in the community and we had a good discussion with the candidates,” Smith said. “I think it’ll prove to be a strong committee for the community and we look forward to seeing what those options will be.”
Jim Stiles was approved as the chair of the new committee.
“We want to engage everyone possible and (find) constructive solutions for the challenges, well, some we face now, but a lot of this is trying to prepare for what may be coming our way,” Stiles said.
To get started, Stiles and Harbaugh spoke briefly about a federal grant they hope to apply for which could help the administration better gauge the energy efficiency of city buildings. Any resulting study could then be used to seek additional grant monies to make improvements.
