JAY — Over the weekend, the Hope on the Slopes fundraiser at Jay Peak raised $75,000 for cancer research. COVID-19 protocols caused adjustments to be made but the virus didn’t stop the community from coming together to support a worthy cause.
The event, which began in 2011, has raised $500,000 for the American Cancer Society. The fundraising goal for this year was $55,000. Participants could go online or donate by check to the American Cancer society fundraising app. Those donations in turn are directed toward a team or in honor of a specific member.
Competitions at “Hope on the Slopes” included the Chris Stuart Memorial Duck Race held in the Jay Peak Pump House Water Park as well as an online auction. But the most anticipated event was the vertical lift challenge, whereby skiers would compete in a skiing, hiking, snowboarding, fat bike or snowshoeing competition to see who could do the most runs up the mountain. The distance was then added up and a winner was declared.
“The idea is it’s a nice friendly competition. Something that you feel good about,” says Hilary Casillas, associate director of development at the Northeast Region of the American Cancer Society.
Mimi Magyar, who organizes the event — and is the lead of the Children’s Snowboard Program at Jay — says she became involved shortly after her husband Bill Davis passed away from abdominal cancer in 2015.
“I was working in the ski ride school and we had so many junior instructors … one of them pulled me aside and said, ‘We would like to ride for Bill.’ I said, ‘Wow. Holy cow!’ I was really touched,” she said.
A little over a year after his passing, she participated in her first event.
“It’s been amazing. It’s like the adage about rescue dogs — who rescued who?” she said.
However, due to COVID-19, changes became imminent midway through the year. This year’s Hope on a Slope ultimately became a hybrid event. In addition to the in-person activities, people were encouraged to participate online.
“We had a lot of people who live in Canada who’ve always been involved so they couldn’t attend this year. So, they all participated over the past two weekends at their home mountain. It was really different,” says Casillas.
Magyar echoes the sentiment.
“This year we knew we couldn’t have people just jumping on chairs with people they didn’t know. We knew that we needed to offer extra days so that people could come out when they felt comfortable, even if it was on a weekend,” she says.
Organizers also had to draw back the financial expectations.
“When we were setting the event for this year we really felt we needed to dial it back because COVID-19 has affected people in so many ways financially, not being able to travel, so we set the goal to raise $55,000 this year,” says Magyar.
In the end they ended up exceeding expectations.
“This is the largest donation year I’ve ever had in this event when we didn’t even know if we’d get $1,000,” she says.
One-hundred and thirty-eight people participated in events during the day. It was capped off by what’s called an intention run — a final run down the mountain.
“What it’s about is trying to honor the people that you ride for, to honor the survivors, to honor the folks that are no longer there and to really get a chance to see each other and be part of one big team. It’s what I look forward to the most out of each one. The fact that we still have close to 100 people up there during a time when we didn’t know how many people would show up period, it just takes my breath away. It’s amazing to watch,” says Magyar.
Casillas points out that the event highlights the importance of continual investment in cancer treatments that are in development right now.
“A cure for cancer just truly means making cancer a treatable chronic illness that people will then survive. COVID has put cancer funding for the next 10-20 years at great risk because right now the research that’s happening has been halted at many places because the funding isn’t there,” she said.
