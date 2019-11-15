ST. ALBANS — It was a night for community at the Saint Albans Museum Thursday, with the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC) holding its annual awards presentation.
Recognized for their contributions to the community were Kathy Lavoie, retired Rear Admiral Warren Hamm and his wife Barbara, and 14th Star Brewing Co.
Catherine Dimitruk of the Northwestern Regional Planning Commission presented the Rick Manahan Award to Kathy Lavoie for her years of community service. Lavoie, who created the Manahan award for community service in honor of the late head of Peoples Trust Company.
Dimitruk began her presentation by reading a note from Governor Phil Scott who said of Lavoie, “I’ve seen first hand how she tackles problems with passion and perseverance... I know she cares deeply about her neighbors and the future of Vermont.”
Lavoie has served as a state representative, the head of the Workforce Investment Board, and the President of the Franklin-Grand Isle United Way, among numerous volunteer and professional positions, all of which were focused on community service.
Dimitruk said she solicited comments from others about Lavoie and read some of the responses:
“She helps people to grow, overcome obstacles, and feel empowered.”
“She is an integral part of her community.”
“She believes not that anything is possible, but that everything is possible.”
While Lavoie is passionate about everything she does, she was especially excited by her work connecting young people to internships and apprenticeships.
“Hundreds of young people thank you for helping them find the path that will make them successful in life,” Dimitruk said to Lavoie.
Since joining the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center she has been working with people coming out of prison to train them for jobs in construction. All nine of the program’s original participants are now working.
Lavoie, who created the Rick Manahan Award, had been told it was not being given out this year.
A Swanton resident, Lavoie began her remarks by saying, “I absolutely love my community.”
“I’ve been blessed,” she said. “I grew up with a strong family.”
Speaking of her current work, Lavoie said, “Working with individuals who need direction, who need a break is what we should do as a community.
“I really really truly believe that people deserve a second chance.”
The Bill Cioffi Award, named for the late city manager and longtime chair of the FCIDC board, was given to the Hamms, Warren and Barbara, in recognition of their years of community service.
Warren, who graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1946, returned to the area in the mid-80’s, having retired from the U.S. Navy. With him was his wife Barbara.
“They could have enjoyed retirement,” said FCIDC executive director Tim Smith. “But instead they dove into the community.”
Barbara organized local churches to serve meals to the homeless, leading to the founding of Martha’s Kitchen.
Warren joined the board of the Saint Albans Museum, leading the effort to modernize the building with an elevator and turn a third floor room into a community gathering space where events like Thursday’s award ceremony could be held.
They joined boards, raised money for local organizations and causes, including Northwestern Medical Center and Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, the St, Albans Free Library, United Way and American Legion. Warren joined the Rotary Club, becoming an active member.
The list of organizations to which the couple contributed “goes on and on,” said Smith.
“No one can say no to Warren when he’s asking for money,” said Smith, to which Barbara added, “Even me.”
Prompted by a comment from Smith, Warren told the story of how to the two met. His ship had put in for repairs in Bermuda, and there was going to be a reception which local women would be attending.
But Warren wasn’t planning to go. As the damage control officer, “I had a lot to do,” he said.
However, another officer left the ship to attend church while serving as the duty officer. He was caught and confined to his room for two weeks. The officer asked Warren to take his place at the event, where he was to escort a woman named Barbara.
Warren agreed.
He and Barbara have been together for 68 years.
“It worked out really well,” Warren said, with perhaps a touch of understatement.
On the subject of the award, Warren said, “This is most meaningful coming from you people who make the community go.”
“Don’t sit around and wait for the somebody to point something out. Take the initiative and do something about it,” he advised.
On all of their community projects, Warren said he and Barbara worked with friends, including Bill Cioffi. “The moral of the story is if you want to do something get a couple of good friends and make it happen,” said Warren.
Lavoie presented the Business of the Year Award.
14th Star Brewing Co. began as a dream of Steve Gagne and Matt Kehaya, when they were serving in Afghanistan, she said.
When they returned, the pair opened a brewery with a capacity of 3.5 barrels on Lower Newton Road using repurposed maple syrup equipment and selling growlers and bottles.
In 2014, they moved to a 30 barrel brewery and tap room in the St. Albans Plaza, converting a former bowling alley. The company now has 21 employees and will make 8,000 barrels of their beer, which is sold in multiple states.
“Their commitment to the community is always at the forefront,” said Lavoie.
The company hosts and contributes to numerous fundraisers throughout the year, organizes an annual music festival in St. Albans Bay Park, and is one of the founders of Last Night. If there is a community event where beer is being served, it will likely be 14th Star beer.
“Great beer is what they produce, community is what they build,” said Lavoie.
“The army has been very good to us,” said Gagne. “And what the brewery allows us to do is give back.”
The most recent fundraiser at the brewery was to raise money for a service dog for a young boy with a rare form of epilepsy. The brewery has worked with local food shelves, homelessness groups, and an organization which returns Purple Hearts to veterans.
The brewery was also proud to be part of the revitalization of St. Albans City, Gagne said.
“Thank you for making us the community’s beer,” said Gagne. “Thank you for supporting us.”