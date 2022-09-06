RICHFORD — “You don’t think about it [as work] at first,” said Pam Parsons, director of the Northern Tier Center for Health. “[This work] is about providing services where they’re needed.”
Enosburg by birth, Parsons has been the director of the Northern Tier Center for Health, or NOTCH, in Richford since 1999. She graduated with a degree in home economics from the University of Vermont.
Since she was young, Parsons has always felt called to help others. She’s worked at Franklin County Home Health, taught home economics in education and is also the co-owner of a construction company with her husband.
Parsons served on the board of OneCare Vermont, the Bi-State Primary Care Association, Vermont Rural Ventures, the Richford Economic Advancement Corporation, the Richford Renaissance Corporation and Pharmacy Network LLC.
Earlier this summer, Parsons was honored with the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s 2022 Community Leadership Award.
The award is presented each year to celebrate Vermonters who exemplify “dedication, integrity and honorable service to community and to rural Vermont,” and who have had a “transformational” effect on their communities, according to a press release.
She was presented the award at the VCRD’s 2022 Vermont Community Leadership Summit on Aug. 10 at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
During her acceptance speech, she shared a quote from First Lady Eleanor Roosvent that she has near her desk:
“A woman is like a tea bag, you never know how strong she is until she gets into hot water.”
But there is more to Pam than meets the stethoscope, including a love of nature and all things mushrooms. While she hasn’t taken the plunge and foraged for ingredients yet, Parsons said she hopes to be brave enough someday and enjoys walking through nature and identifying flora with apps on her phone.
Q: How did you first get started in the health sciences?
A: I’ve always been interested in nutrition, and I’ve always been interested in health. I worked in Home Health in what was called at the time Heart Healthy Vermonter. I did cholesterol checks and blood pressure.
[Later] I joined the Richford Health Center board, and from there two others joined. We would meet every month. Doctors came and went, but it made it difficult to keep doctors at the rural clinic because they would have to travel all the way from st albans.
Q: Tell me about the development of the NOTCH.
A: The board [later] mortgaged the building and learned about rural health center designation through the federal government. We hired a physician's assistant one day per week, and we found that the need was there. Then in 2000, the hospital asked if we would consider taking on three clinics in Enosburg, Swanton and Alburgh so we hired a consultant who advised we become a federally qualified health center [FQHC], which comes with funding. Received that in the spring of 2002, and I went full-time that year.
[The NOTCH] has grown from a medical office to include a dental office, three clinics, a pharmacy and we’ve added clinics and pharmacies where we’ve been asked to, like the pharmacy in Swanton, Fairfax and we have one in St. Albans.
We took on two more clinics in Georgia and another clinic in St Albans in May of this year, [but] we’re trying not to grow anymore and manage what we have. But keeping the clinics in rural areas brings jobs to that area.
Q: What does the future of rural health care look like?
A: We need to look at social deterrents and access to food. We need to really be a partner to help people get safe and affordable housing. We need to encourage everyone to do exercise, one way or the other. [This work is] about serving a community, and I grew up believing that you should always support and help [your community.]
Our grocery store [downstairs] was going to close, but NOTCH worked with the state of Vermont to form an LLC and kept the grocery store open. In one year, we moved the grocery store under our umbrella and it's now [as of July 2021] a non-profit grocery store.
It’s part of our mission, that people have access to food. We call it a “social grocery.” We’re trying to get Vermont products in there [because] the more we think about local products and local production, it's going to help us to have local resources.
