ST. ALBANS — When Larissa Hebert was growing up, she would watch her mom, a middle school teacher in Maine, come home with migraines after long days in the classroom.
“I remember saying, I'm never going to be a teacher,” Hebert recalled.
But teaching, she would find, was in her blood. After studying German and French languages at the University of Vermont and comparative literature at Dartmouth College, she said “yes” to an opportunity to teach at Milton High School in 2002.
Before the start of that very first year, she and her mother met halfway between their locations at a McDonalds in Gorham, New Hampshire. While sitting across from each other in a booth, her mom gave her a bootcamp-style lesson on classroom management, among other tips on education.
Be wary, her mother advised. To teach her new students, she would first need to learn how to manage them socially and mentally.
“That was very helpful, to learn about seating charts and behavior and all of that,” Hebert said.
She took the plunge into her new career and immersed herself in all things education. At Milton, she taught exploratory languages, creative writing and literature and served as the school’s service learning coordinator.
In 2007, when she and her husband bought a house in Fairfield, sought a position at Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans. She said she felt it important to work in the community she lives in.
In the 15 years since she came to the Maple Run district, Hebert has taught Advanced Placement Language and Composition, American Literature and journalism. For the last several years, she’s been the adviser to the Mercury, BFA’s student newspaper and the oldest student-run paper in Vermont.
“It’s a highlight of my career,” she said of advising the paper.
Hebert was selected at BFA’s Teacher of the Year in 2021 for her work with the Mercury. She’s helped the students fundraise, brought the paper into the digital age and organized collaborations with the Messenger and VTDigger.
Hebert also brought Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation competition to St. Albans. She said the annual event has become part of BFA’s culture and has helped “demystify” poetry for students who were previously not fans of it.
“Through COVID and a lot of the difficulties in education in the last few years, Poetry Out Loud and the Mercury have helped me keep my head above water,” Hebert said. “Those are the things that keep me really inspired and are where students have their moments.”
Q: What has being the adviser to the student newspaper taught you?
A: It's taught me that I definitely get excited by giving students the opportunity to write for a real audience. It's exciting to hear them say, “Oh, my mom and her friends liked my article on Facebook.” They get real satisfaction from seeing their name in print. Students will joke how her friends will give them ideas for stories because they know they write for the Mercury.
It's also taught me how enjoyable it is to capture students from other places and loop them in and create more and more of that student opportunity and student voice which then is very rewarding for them.
I’ve recruited students from my other classes who’ve got like a real knack for writing or people skills, or are artists and photographers.
Q: What’s next for you?
A: This year I’m enrolled in the Upper Valley Institute’s literacy program. It’s a two-year program to receive my literacy specialist license for the State of Vermont. What I learn in those classes I'll be applying to my classroom.
Writing is my strong suit, I can teach it with my eyes closed, but I want to be better at providing students with strategies for reading comprehension.
Q: How do you like to spend your free time?
A: I take my dog on many, many walks, like four walks a day. I enjoy listening to podcasts and I like to go swimming. I spend time with my husband, my daughter and my best friend Amy.
I did get to Germany this summer, to Berlin and to Munich. I think it's very important as a teacher to leave, to see the big world. It’s hard, I get so entrenched as Mrs. Hebert, so it’s important to be Larissa in the summer.
