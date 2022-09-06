ST. ALBANS – The American flag waves over many downtown St. Albans events thanks, in part, to Jason Bonnett.
The volunteer firefighter has worked with the St. Albans Town Fire Department for the past 24 years, and he’s usually helping out when the downtown needs a fire ladder to hang an impressively large flag over the downtown crowds.
He also maintains the vehicles for the fire department, doing light maintenance to make sure that they stay reliable for emergencies.
“They are quite the machines,” Bonnett said. “I’ve seen how they’re made with their two-frame rails. It’s pretty amazing.”
Outside of his maintenance duties, Bonnett is also a captain at the department. He leads one of three squads deployed by the department.
“If it's a structure fire, it’s all hands on deck,” he said. “It’s all a part of giving back and helping out when someone is in need.”
Bonnett said he initially joined the department after a friend asked him to come check it out. Hundreds of hours of training later, he ended up joining to serve the community.
The brotherhood and camaraderie enjoyed by the group also played a large part.
Since the department has three squads, Bonnett isn’t on call 24/7, but he does respond to his fair share of calls for service throughout the year. He estimated that the town department responds to roughly 300 calls annually, and his job as captain is to make sure everyone stays safe and returns home at the end of the day no matter the emergency.
“You don’t know what you’re going to work to do. You kind of just have to stay on top of it, and focus on the task at hand,” he said.
Outside of working as a firefighter, Bonnett also drives as an amateur race car driver, heading out to tracks in Barre and New Hampshire to race his asphalt modified vehicle.
He said he utilizes some of the same defensive driving skills gained on the track while responding to the scene in a fire engine. The vehicles, however, are much heavier than most motorists recognize, so he has to be extra careful when braking and maneuvering through traffic.
“I’m honored that I got nominated for [Hometown Hero],” Bonnett said. “At the same time, it’s one of those things where I don’t want recognition. … I’m doing it to be able to be there and help out and give back.”
Correction: A previous version of this story included an incorrect photo. The Messenger apologizes for the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.