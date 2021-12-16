FRANKLIN COUNTY – The familiar melody of holiday tunes filled the hallways of Richford Junior Senior High School on Thursday, as students donning colorful socks, ties and holiday hats moved through the halls.
The holiday spirit had arrived. But many students and educators throughout the county agreed the celebrations were inspired by school communities coming together, rather than observing specific religious holidays.
When Bill Kimball, superintendent of Maple Run schools, announced earlier this month that holiday decor and celebrations inside district buildings would not support the missions of equity and inclusion, St. Albans parents and community members provided plenty of feedback.
Kimball later revised his announcement, stating that decorations can be displayed, but they “must be connected to a unit of study.” While gift-giving is discouraged, “festival-type seasonal traditions such as sledding and hot-cocoa” are encouraged.
Kimball’s directive — though he admitted to executing it poorly — is not much different from the messages being sent by Franklin County’s other superintendents.
While a few schools anticipate a visit from Santa or will carol around town during the days before break, many Franklin County schools are populated by snowmen, not elves.
Julie Regimbal, superintendent of Missisquoi Valley School District, told the Messenger holidays are not really celebrated in her schools.
“It's not part of anyone’s curriculum,” she said.
The same goes for the Franklin West Supervisory Union.
“We try our best to be non-secular, neutral and all-encompassing,” Interim Superintendent John Tague said.
When the Messenger asked educators in Franklin County what schools were celebrating and how, many responded that the classroom-based activities were largely winter-themed, and for students, the topic of religious celebrations is rarely discussed.
“[Religious holidays] don’t really come up unless students ask,” said Richford Junior Senior High School senior Cassidy Noyes.
Maple Run is taking its approach, Kimball said, because for some, the holiday season can be financially and emotionally challenging.
“[Some] students will have increased anxiety, not only due to their prior experience of not getting gifts, but the unpredictability of the holiday and how it affects family dynamics, housing, food, etc.” he stated in a Dec. 8 memo.
In an effort to help those in need, some administrators reported their schools are participating in Operation Happiness, a United Way program that makes gift baskets for students age 16 and under in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. The program collects donated hats, mittens and toys and annually delivers them to almost 1,000 families throughout the region.
What types of celebrations occur in schools?
Normally, students from Richford Junior Senior High School (RJSHS) sing carols to senior citizens at Our Lady of the Meadows and Ave Maria assisted living facilities. This year and last year, the in-person caroling was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that hasn’t stopped students from sending their holiday cheer to neighbors.
Students from the National Honors Society organized Thursday to tape themselves singing holiday carols, so they could send their songs to the elderly. The halls leading up to the music room echoed with verses of “Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Away in a Manger” just before lunchtime.
While some of the songs, like “Joy to the World,” have religious undertones, sophomore Myah Plante — a self-proclaimed Christmas fanatic — said no one religion was more important than the other. In a perfect world, all holidays from all religions would be equitably represented, and she found the lessons about other holidays fascinating.
“Everyone needs to be more open towards diversity,” Plante said.
Kris Hoyt, a social studies and technology education teacher at RJSHS, said he teaches about other religions and belief systems from a psychological perspective as a part of his classes. Students are very curious to learn about different cultures and get excited when holidays roll around.
“There’s nothing targeted at any specific religious holiday,” Hoyt said. “It’s more of just the festive atmosphere of it all.”
Bakersfield Elementary School also has some caroling planned for the days just before winter break.
Typically, Santa makes a brief appearance at Sheldon Elementary School, and at Highgate Elementary, students are invited to the library to buy holiday gifts for their families and friends from the pop-up Snowball Express.
This year, thanks to community donations, the school received funds for each of the students – $10 to be exact – so that everyone could purchase something.
Brett Blanchard, principal of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, said the school was holding off on any assemblies or school-wide gatherings until January given the current COVID-19 case numbers and the high patient count in Northwestern Medical Center’s intensive care unit.
This week, pre-school classrooms in FWSU were learning about the Festival of Lights, and Tague said it’s not uncommon to see holiday lights hung in some of the classrooms.
“It gets dark this time of year,” Tague said. “It’s nice to have the extra lights.”
Spirit Weeks include everyone
Spirit weeks are a popular way to celebrate December in Franklin County schools. Richford Middle and High School, Sheldon Elementary School and Highgate Elementary School are celebrating school spirit with designated days, including pajama day and ugly sweater days.
Sheldon Elementary School students wore their tropical best on Dec. 15 as they planned for Winter Socks Wednesday, Thermometer Drop Thursday and Fun Pattern Friday. Next week, students will get to wear their favorite headbands and tacky shirts before the much-anticipated Pajama Day on Wednesday, just before the break.
Normally, the school offers a Christmas lunch, when parents have lunch with their child in school and enjoy a chorus and band concert, but both have been postponed until next year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Todd Marlow, a life sciences teacher at Richford Junior Senior High School, said spirit days help bring students together and excite them to finish strong before the holidays.
He and Regimbal agree that students can be easily distracted this time of year. Spirit days are a good way to refocus and make great memories at the same time.
Students in Richford decorated their classroom doors with winter and some holiday themes. A Christmas colors spirit day is also planned. But both students and teachers agree that the holiday cheer was inspired by getting together as an educational family.
Both Hoyt and Marlow said the journey to becoming more equitable and inclusive in all aspects of education, including around holidays and celebrations, is a continued effort at RJSHS. More work, they said, must be done.
To that end, Marlow said he and other teachers tailor their lessons to themes related to the holiday season. Being a science teacher, Marlow said the theme of “family” inspired his hereditary unit and lessons about genetics.
For Marlow’s students, that meant studying their family tree.
“Our work and training has been more about awareness,” Marlow said. “Being more culturally sensitive. What we are doing in terms of activities with our kids is to be aware. To understand languages and cultures. We have kids coming from a lot of different backgrounds.”
