ALBURGH — Holden Latimer doesn’t always go to New York City, but when she does, the 9-year-old Alburgh girl gets featured in Nike campaigns.
“My dream is to be able to travel halfway across the world,” Holden said.
About 10 months ago, Holden got signed by the talent management company, MMG, to represent her as she pursues a career in both modeling and acting from the family farm in Alburgh.
As her mother Nicole explained, the mother/daughter duo had been sending out video auditions for a few years before receiving an invitation from MMG to get a set of professional portfolio shots done, and the effort came to fruition this past January when Holden was invited to New York City to pose as a model for Nike’s line of children’s fitness wear.
Holden described the scene. There was a big white sheet that took up half the room and plenty of makeup and salon products in one corner with a “big twirly chair.” Also, a big black box where she could get dressed, and two men by a big television screen, where a director could examine the photos in detail.
If a hair was out of place, they’d find it and tame it, she said.
“They could see everything!” Holden said.
“It’s been quite an adventure, from being introduced to talent auditions and getting a scout for her,” Nicole said. “Everyone thinks that if you don’t live in New York City or Hollywood, that it's impossible and it’s not.”
Serious and normal
What makes Holden special? Her long red hair paired with her fair complexion probably helps, but a big part comes from her upbeat personality and how much she enjoys the work.
After the eight-hour-long shoot in NYC, Nicole said her daughter got good remarks from the professionals as she stayed focused despite the stressful routine. In comparison, think about how many adults gripe when they have to pose for an hour of wedding pictures.
“In some of the moments, I do think that I can't do this, but then when I start trying again, I can start doing it again,” Holden said.
Holden also seems to be a pro at emoting on command and remembering lines.
“When something fun happens, it’s burned into my brain. I can’t get rid of it,” she said.
That doesn’t mean Holden doesn’t act like a 9-year-old when she lets her guard down.
During her interview with the Messenger, she would sometimes fall into “normal Holden” mode – wriggling around and singing little songs to herself while she added her perspective to some of her mother’s explanations.
But then, she’d switch on “serious Holden” mode – the one where she literally performs like an adult, with her back straight and fingers folded together to communicate a certain level of maturity.
“Serious Holden” even speaks differently, rolling out clipped sentences and phrases that sound impressive coming from a 9-year-old. Give her a topic she has a lot to say about, however, and she’s right back in “normal” mode, explaining things she’s seen along her journey behind the scenes of major ad campaigns in the Big Apple.
“I liked that (NYC) has, like, the huge buildings there just like I imagined, and it was more, like, peaceful,” she said.
“Peaceful? It was crazy!” Nicole replied.
“Well, I blocked the sounds out in my head,” Holden said. “I liked to watch the pigeons.”
What’s next?
While Holden’s big ad shoot was a major highlight of her early career, she’s hoping it eventually leads to more opportunities where she gets to be the center of attention.
She’s a big fan of America’s Got Talent, and she said she likes to watch shows featuring child actors. Her hope is someday to be on a longer series, and Nicole said her daughter has a great memory for remembering lines.
So far, Holden’s acting career has included a few roles with East Texas-based children’s online theater group, Jelly Bean Jr. Productions, as well as a role in a short amateur film, “The Shrew,” where she spends most of the production chewing bubble gum and following another actor throughout the suburbs of Connecticut.
Her career also led to a recent crowning as Miss Vermont Elementary, of the Miss Vermont Junior High, High School and Collegiate America pageant, which has opened up an opportunity for an expanded meet ‘n greet with the public at the upcoming Champlain Valley Fair.
The pageant title also helped bring her second hobby – agriculture – into the mix. When she’s at home, Holden said she likes to follow her dad, Ryan Latimer, around the family farm to help him out with chores. At the fair, she briefly was invited to walk in the fair parade alongside an alpaca.
Those plans were eventually nixed, to Nicole’s thanks.
“Everything Holden does, Mom has to be with her so I was really glad I didn’t have to walk next to an alpaca,” Nicole said.
As for Holden’s future, Nicole thinks there will be more coming down the line as her daughter continues to take acting classes from MMG and learning about the business side of showbiz.
“I have a feeling this is just the beginning,” Nicole said.
“And someday maybe I’ll hit it…BIG.” Holden added with a glint in her eye.
Either way, she’ll keep working on it. The rest depends on the stars.
