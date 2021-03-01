Town Meeting is upon us once again!
Most Franklin County towns will be voting Tuesday, and unlike in previous years, they’ll all be voting by Australian ballot as a safety measure while the country still works to get past the COVID-19 pandemic. While many towns held informational meetings last week ahead of Tuesday’s vote, several are holding those meetings Monday.
All this is going on as the state continues to expand resources to combat the pandemic in Franklin County.
Here are some things to know on the week of Town Meeting Day 2021:
Informational meetingsSeveral municipalities have scheduled their informational meetings to take place Monday, the day before Town Meeting Day.
Among these is St. Albans Town, which is proposing funding for a new town hall to be located near 576 Georgia Shore Road as one of the major items on voters’ agenda.
The warrant article follows a vote in November in which residents approved $400,000 in local option tax revenue to be spent on predevelopment and land purchase expenses for the project.
Replacing St. Albans Town’s 120-year-old town hall has been a longtime goal for officials, with officials regularly stressing both the limited space and accessibility issues presented by their current home in St. Albans Bay.
Town Meeting
Voters will hit the polls or turn in their ballots throughout the day Tuesday as school districts and towns select elected positions and consider proposed budgets and warrant article expenditures. Polls in most towns close at 7 p.m., although the voting start time can vary per town — anywhere between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Some towns have had to improvise this year. Sheldon voters who decide to cast their ballot in person between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. will do so via a drive-through system at the town hall. Visit your local municipal website for more information on your local polling location and when polls will be open.
Enosburg Falls informational meeting
One day after most municipalities finalize votes on warrant articles and elected positions, the village of Enosburg Falls will begin that process with an informational meeting ahead of its scheduled Town Meeting Day voting on March 9.
Village voters on Wednesday will get a more in-depth look at the village’s proposed $1 million budget, as well as a proposal to pursue financing of up to $282,000 to repave Depot Street, a section of the north end of Pleasant Street, a section of the south end of Church Street, and a section of the east end of Missisquoi Street.
COVID-19 testing locations
Several weeks after the state reported an increase in cases in Franklin County, a number of testing sites have been set up around the county.
According to a notice from Erin Creley, public health services district director for the state Department of Health, Missisquoi Valley Rescue is hosting free testing events in northern Franklin County the first two weeks of March. Tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 4 to 9 p.m. in all locations.
Testing will be available this week Monday at Missisquoi Valley Rescue, 120 First St. in Swanton; Tuesday at the Highgate Center United Methodist Church, 3723 VT-78 in Highgate; Wednesday at the Richford Fire Department, 48 Main St. in Richford; Thursday at the Enosburg Opera House parking lot, 123 Depot St. in Enosburg Falls.
Next week, testing will be available Monday in Franklin — although the location has yet to be confirmed — and Tuesday at the Alburgh Fire Department Bingo Hall, 60 Firehouse Road in Alburgh.
Kinney Drugs is offering free testing at its St. Albans location every Monday and Thursday. The Northern Tier Center for Health holds testing on a weekly, rotating basis.
Municipal meetings
Monday, March 1
— St. Albans Town Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m., coinciding with the town’s informational meeting
— Fairfax Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Highgate Recreation Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Town of Enosburgh holding informational meeting at 7 p.m.
— Montgomery Recreation Board meets at 5:30 p.m.
— Town of Berkshire holding informational meeting at 7 p.m.
— Franklin Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
— St. Albans City Historic Preservation Commission meets at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
— St. Albans City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m.
— St. Albans City Council has a special meeting at 6:30 p.m.
— Swanton Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Highgate Library Trustees meet at 6:30 p.m.
— Village of Enosburg Falls holding informational meeting at 6:30 p.m.
— Franklin Selectboard meets at 7 p.m.
— Maple Run Unified School District board meets at 6 p.m.
— Northern Mountain Valley Unified Union School District board meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
— Highgate Selectboard meets at 6:30 p.m.
