SWANTON -- Last Thursday, state police reported a hit and run in Swanton that is still under investigation.
Police said that Milton resident Justin Benoit, 38 was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Volt around 4:00 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a 2003 Toyota Camry at the intersection of County Road and Comstock Road.
Police said both the Toyota and Benoit’s Volt sustained significant damage in the crash, but the Toyota was driven away from the scene at the time.
In the release, police said that the driver of the Toyota has yet to be identified, the incident was still under investigation by Wednesday morning.
