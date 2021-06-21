THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
300 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN NEW YORK
CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN
ST. LAWRENCE
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHEAST VERMONT
CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE
LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURG, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON,
DANNEMORA, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, LAKE PLACID, MALONE,
MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG,
PLATTSBURGH, PORT HENRY, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND,
SARANAC LAKE, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY,
STOWE, TICONDEROGA, TUPPER LAKE, VERGENNES,
AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
...Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Expected This
Afternoon and Early This Evening Across the North Country...
A very unstable air mass will lead to strong to severe
thunderstorm development across northern New York and Vermont
this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to begin across Saint
Lawrence County and the northern Adirondacks between 1 and 3 pm.
Thereafter, storms will move eastward across the Champlain Valley
between 3 and 6 pm, and across central and eastern Vermont
between 5 and 8 pm. Thunderstorm activity will be widespread
today.
Damaging winds will be the primary threat associated with these
thunderstorms. Large hail is also possible, in addition to brief
torrential rainfall and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.
If you have outdoor plans this afternoon into early this evening,
keep a close eye on forecasts and warnings. Have a plan to move
to a sturdy shelter if threatening weather approaches your
location.
