ISLE LA MOTTE-- A hit-and-run on Sunday left a Montpelier resident with damage to the left side of her vehicle after a boat trailer hit her car.
Police said an older truck model was driving past Kim Martin on Access Road in Isle La Motte, and that Martin moved her car as far as she could to the side of the road to let the other truck through.
While the vehicle passed her without a problem, police said the empty boat trailer being towed behind the truck made contact with the driver side of the door, before the truck drove away from the scene.
Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks Clerk Katie Irish said as of Monday, no one had been found in connection with the crash, but the driver allegedly is a female with shoulder-length blond hair, according to a release.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Vermont State Police, a release said.
