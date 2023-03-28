MONTGOMERY — The town of Montgomery was named for Major General Richard Montgomery, who was killed in the American Revolution. A colorful new exhibit on his “short, ironic life” has been mounted in the town Public Safety Building on Mountain Road.
Montgomery was killed while leading the American assault on the British fortress of Quebec in a raging blizzard in December 1775.
Montgomery’s short life — he was killed at age 37 — was ironic in at least four ways:
This exhibit recounts Montgomery’s life in eight 11-by-17-inch wall panels illustrated with historic pictures of the general and photographs of Montgomery Place, the estate built by his widow on the Hudson River, in New York.
A full-size reproduction of the dramatic oil painting, “The Death of Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, December 31, 1775,” by John Trumbull, the so-called “painter of the Revolution” whose subjects included George Washington and other Founding Fathers, is also on exhibit.
The Friends of the Montgomery Town Library sponsored this exhibit on the life of General Montgomery and will hold a reception with light refreshment from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 2 celebrating the exhibit.
Its text was written by Robert Gillmore, a local author who also wrote “In the Middle of the Mountains: Scenic Roads & Trails in the Montgomery-Jay Peak Area.” The panels were created by Chris Dixson-Boles and Andrea Saborowski, both of Montgomery.
The exhibit may be viewed whenever the library (802-326-3113) or the town clerk’s office (802-326-4719) are open. The exhibit is free but donations to support the library are welcome.
.
Montgomery’s troops at Quebec included a force led by Benedict Arnold, himself a Revolutionary hero before he betrayed his country, and whose name is now synonymous with treason.
Montgomery was an Irish aristocrat — his father was a baronet — but when he returned to America to become a farmer, he helped lead a democratic rebellion against the British monarchy.
Montgomery’s British regiment served in the Seven Years War, during which Britain conquered French Canada. In other words, Montgomery helped Britain conquer the very same territory he tried to take back from the British in 1775.
He died fighting British troops, but he himself was a former British Army officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.