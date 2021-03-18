{p dir=”ltr”}BAKERSFIELD — A piece of Franklin County history is up for sale.
The 3,624-square-foot Stagecoach Inn Bed & Breakfast in Bakersfield hit the market March 5, with an asking price of $449,900. Sitting on a 1-acre lot, the five-bedroom, five-bath residence features a covered back deck and sweeping views of Mt. Mansfield.
“For someone who wants to live in a peaceful, small village in Vermont or use the residence as an income property, this is right up their alley,” said Tyler Hull, a real estate agent with Sherwood Real Estate.
There are three separate entrances to three units, three kitchens, two laundry rooms and five bathrooms.
The inn was built in 1830 and was originally used as a dry goods store and a factory for tanning leather, according to the Bakersfield Historical Society. Then it became a stagecoach stop.
“It was part of the mail route and all kinds of important stuff for that era when folks were getting around with horses,” says current owner Patricia Rothschild. “It was used for that purpose for about 100 or more years. The guy who owned it before me spent 20 years restoring it but was short on cash, so I came in and did much more.”
Hull says the roof was replaced in 2020, and second-floor apartments have undergone a near-complete remodel, including flooring, plumbing, electrical and paint upgrades. Original woodwork adds a charming, comfortable ambiance. It also has a full master bedroom with en suite located on the first floor, a full kitchen, laundry room, wood stove and industrial cook stove.
The house is handicap accessible and includes a chair lift to the second floor, which features two potential living spaces, with two kitchens and four bathrooms. The second floor also features a laundry and separate entrance for privacy.
Rothschild says that she is exploring a move into more of a city atmosphere but she feels like the inn has protected her.
“I just feel like it’s taken care of me. It feels very inviting and friendly. I wouldn’t say it’s haunted at all ... It just has a good energy about it,” she said.
The Stagecoach Inn is located less than half an hour from Smugglers’ Notch Resort and Jay Peak Mountain. A 45-minute drive will take you to Stowe and Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.