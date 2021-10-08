RICHFORD — Eleven new signs honoring portions of historic Richford can now be seen throughout the town thanks to the efforts of locals striving to preserve history.
For the chance to win a secret prize, residents can complete a fill-in-the-blank style quiz that will take them on a tour of the sites. A name will be drawn on Dec. 31.
Annette Goyne, Richford High School librarian and member of the Historical Society and Richford Conservation Commission, was one of the spearheads of the project. She designed the game herself to honor Richford and its history as a booming metropolitan center in the 1900s.
“With the railroads, we were a happening place,” Goyne said. “But now trucking goes up and down both sides of our state. There’s no reason to come here.”
In January, the Richford Conservation Commission received a $3,000 grant from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout Rivers Committee and set to work identifying special places around town that needed to have their story told, Goyne said.
“We want to bring the history back and really emphasize it to the people of the town,” Goyne told the Messenger.
Annette said she and her team were partially inspired by Jack Salisbury’s book “Richford, Vermont: Frontier Town, the First 150 Years,” published in 1987, which chronicles the histories of Richford and the Abenaki tribes native to the area.
The grant paid for 11 sites to be named and informational signs to be placed, but Goyne said she hopes to continue to grow the project and add more around town eventually.
A Richford history project would not be complete without vetting through town historian, history buff and lifelong resident Mae Kittell. After getting the official send-off from Kittell, the commission designed the signs, which were later created by Richford artist Tammy Ryea of Premier Graphics Design.
Here are few of the historic locations now marked by informational signs:
Wázowtegók river
The Abenaki are honored at a site at Davis Park, along the Missisquoi River, where kayaks are often launched from the small stone beach.
The river was named Wázowtegók, but was deemed Mississquoi because they confused Mazipskoik with the river in front of them.
Participants can find one of the markers at the launch into the river, which splits the town of Richford and brought power, money and commerce to the border town.
Big Island and Island Park
The tributaries of the river part around an island in the middle of the Mississquoi, though you wouldn’t know it by the size of the land. Today, it is home to vast rows of corn, but it was once the entertainment destination for Franklin County and parts of Canada.
“They would have harness racing and hot air balloons,” Goyne said. “And they had baseball. They had a really competitive team: the Richford Rabbits. Everyone knew about them.”
Baseball was so popular at the Island Park that entrepreneur and wood baron Sheldon Boright had a special widow’s peak built onto his mansion, now the Gray Gables Inn on River Street, so that he could watch horse races and baseball games from across the river while entertaining guests.
Goyne said hot air balloons also landed on the Big Island area and would give rides to residents.
The Hockey Stick Factory
Richford was not only known for its lumber — in particular, its populations of ash trees made it the target of a local sports industry during the twentieth century.
“Ash is perfect because it’s both strong and pliable,” Goyne said. “Perfect for hockey sticks.”
Unfortunately, now the historic ash trees of Richford and Vermont are being targeted by the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that prefers the trees and ends up killing them.
The Gristmill and the Sawmill
The gristmill and the sawmill were two of the reasons Richford developed as a town at all. Located in relation to the current of the river, the mills would receive logs that were cut further upstream by way of the current, catching them as they floated down from Stevens Mills and East Richford. The mills utilized water wheels powered by the Missisquoi river, but burned down in 1907.
Bridges
The bridges of Richford are of particular significance because there are three bridges in town, stitching the land together.
In the 1900s, they brought commerce to the center from the railroad stations, waterways and roads. Richford’s lumber, leathers and hand-made furniture was transported from the rural timberlands of Vermont to the cities of Boston and New York mainly by railway.
“They were needed to connect the two halves of the community,” Goyne said.
