Historic Enosburg train station to receive facelift

ENOSBURG FALLS — A historically significant Enosburg building dating back to 1871 is slated for a new lease on life thanks to some generous neighbors and a capital campaign.
The building formerly served as a freight depot and passenger line on the Missisquoi Railroad but has fallen on hard times. The 130-year-old structure needs a new shingle roof as well as extensive work on its overhanging eaves.
Enosburgh Historical Society President Cindy Weed sent a newsletter out to community members last year describing the museum and the condition it was in. That’s when a former resident named Glen Wright contacted her.
“He’s from here and his whole family are from here. He called and offered to match up to $5,000 in community donations,” Weed told the Messenger recently.
The historical society held a fundraiser and the community jumped into action matching the grant. The result was $10,000 toward repairs on the old building, which kicks off a broader capital campaign to fix the structure.
“Needless to say I was excited,” says Weed. “We’re beyond thrilled to have received this generous gift. In these trying times, Glen’s call was an uplifting dose of fresh air.”
Wright says that his father passed away in 1985 and his mother in 2018.
“I wanted to do this in memory of my parents. My father owned an old creamery, right next to where the train station is. The Enosburgh Historical Society meant a lot to them,” Wright said.
Weed says the depot would normally be open to the public but has been closed due to the pandemic. It’s currently in the care of the historical society and houses antiques, artifacts and historical records as well as providing a meeting place for historical society programs.
“When we open, we’re hoping that this will be a fresh start. It’s an awesome place for people to visit and learn about the history of a great town,” Weed said.
The building is also being considered for the National Register of Historic Places.
The project is slated to cost about $40,000. For the remainder of the funds, Weed says that she is considering applying for grants but hopes to begin work on the building by December.
