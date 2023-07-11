VERMONT — “The sun is coming out this afternoon, and people will think this is over, but it’s not over.”
That was Gov. Phil Scott’s message Tuesday morning during a press conference in Berlin. The governor and members of his administration provided updates on the storm, flooding and the state’s response efforts.
Scott stressed the priority today is still on saving lives, as rescue teams on the ground and in the air continue to circulate in the most devastated areas.
“We are not out of the woods,” he said. “This is nowhere near over and at this phase our primary focus continues to be on life and safety before we can shift into recovery.”
Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of public safety, said the Montpelier/Barre and Ludlow/Londonderry/Andover areas have been hit the hardest, with floodwaters filling roadways and downtowns.
WATCH: Drone footage captures the extent of yesterday's significant flooding in Montpelier, Vermont after the overflowing Winooski River inundated the capital city: pic.twitter.com/4hQsRVUeo1— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 11, 2023
River levels have surpassed what the state experienced during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Scott called this weather event “Irene 4.0.”
Morrison urged Vermonters to avoid impacted areas by not traveling unless absolutely necessary and following all detours and signage.
“Please do not become someone in need of rescue,” she said.
On Monday night, President Joe Biden approved Scott’s request for a disaster declaration for the State of Vermont, making federal emergency assistance available.
FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency in all 14 of Vermont’s counties.
Mike Cannon, manager of Vermont’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, said swift water rescue teams have conducted 117 rescues throughout the state since flooding began late Sunday.
Teams have also evacuated people from 66 flooded homes, businesses or vehicles and evacuated 17 animals.
State crews have been joined by teams from Massachusetts, Connecticut and North Carolina. Urban search and rescue personnel were also on their way from California this morning.
Vermont National Guard helicopters are deployed to help evacuate the hardest-hit areas inaccessible to swift water teams, Colonel Tracey Poirier told reporters.
As of 11 a.m., 78 state roads are closed. 14 are in the Agency of Transportation’s northwest district.
Fairfax, VT Update: Hunt Street is closed from Stewart Street to Lamoille St. #VTFlood23— Representative Ashley Bartley (@AshleyRBartley) July 11, 2023
Fairfax, VT update: Goose Pond Road is now closed from Spafford Road to Maxfield Rd. #VTFlood23— Representative Ashley Bartley (@AshleyRBartley) July 11, 2023
Important update for those in southeast Fairfax from the town offices: "Main Street (VT Route 104) is closed from Toof Road to Allen Irish Road due to water over the road. Please avoid the area and resist the area for sight-seeing. Turn around. Don't drown!" pic.twitter.com/zCF9mFhIdZ— Representative Ashley Bartley (@AshleyRBartley) July 11, 2023
“Once we can see what has been flooded, we will have a better idea as to the condition and potential damage and the work that is required to restore,” AOT Secretary Joe Flynn said.
The department’s priorities are ordered as follows: the national highway system, east-west routes, principal arterial roads and feeder routes, routes supporting hospitals and other critical resources, and town and local roads.
“The agency’s position is it will render assistance to all towns and local communities as it can,” Flynn said.
VTrans has also closed the state’s rail trails due to flooding and downed trees. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail and Beebe Spur Rail Trail are closed until further notice.
Though the National Weather Service has ended its Flood Watch for most of Vermont, more rain is forecast for the region Thursday into Friday.
“I’m very concerned about the next few days…the rivers could still rise, the water has to go someplace and the reservoirs are filling up,” Scott said.
Vermonters looking to help out are encouraged at this time to do so at the hyper-local level. Check in with neighbors and those who are most vulnerable, Morrison said.
Vermonters who would like to volunteer with recovery efforts when the time is right, can fill out a form at www.vermont.gov/vounteer.
