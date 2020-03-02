FAIRFAX – With future road maintenance and additional recreation in mind, the Town of Fairfax is asking for voters to approve a $3.3 million budget this coming Town Meeting Day, $2.3 million of which the town proposes to raise through taxes.
While the town wrestles with higher insurance costs across the board, with insurance costs rising more than $40,000 from last year’s budgeted $233,000, most of the town’s proposed spending increases stem from its highway department.
According to a letter in Fairfax’s town report outlining its proposed budget, a quartet of highway projects – Sam Webb Road, Goose Pond Road, Nichols Road and the Shepardson Hollow Bridge – an intention to make up for a history of underfunding the department have led the selectboard to propose expanding funding for its highway department.
“In past years, our highway budget has been underfunded in proportion to the increase in traffic numbers and resulting wear on our town roads,” the letter read. “The longer we wait to address this, the more challenging and expensive it will be to correct.”
Under the town’s proposed budget, funding for the highway department grew from less than $1 million to $1.2 million, with the town boosting funding for both “special projects” and materials needed to support road maintenance throughout the year.
Fairfax is also proposing to add additional funding to its recreation department, allocating $10,000 to add a part-time recreation assistant and earmarking another $6,000 for different events organized by the department.
The town has also set aside a small increase under its zoning expenses for matching a state planning grant allowing the town to revisit its zoning regulations and more closely align those regulations with its town plan.
A series of other line items strewn throughout the budget were thinned slightly or lightly expanded, with some larger additions in the form of additional computer services, and additional dispatching costs and supplies for the town’s fire department.
Under Fairfax’s renewed contract with Casella, service costs only grew slightly, rising from $667,840 during the 2020 fiscal year to $678,831 under the town’s proposed budget.
While Casella’s services are provided town wide and included within Fairfax’s budget sheets, the town does not pay for those services through taxes. Instead, a flat fee is charged annually to all Fairfax residents to provide trash services.
In the coming fiscal year, those services are set to $346 for each household.
An allocation for the town’s police contract with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also grew this year, growing to $135,408 under the town’s proposed budget.
According to Fairfax’s town report, officials are expecting growth in the town to mitigate the tax impact of a larger budget, but added, “we feel this budget increase will allow for our town departments to deliver a high level of service, and for the future maintenance of a consistently moderate tax rate.”
The town’s annual allocation to Fairfax Rescue, a Fairfax-based nonprofit ambulance service also supported by the towns of Fletcher and Westford, grew this year to $111,700, in part to purchase a pair of defibrillators for the ambulance service.
Residents vote on the town’s annual allocation to Fairfax Rescue as a separate item.
Voters are also asked to approve the following allocations to area nonprofits and social services as a single article worth $23,417:
- $1,500 for AgeWell;
- $500 for the American Red Cross;
- $500 for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity;
- $750 for the nascent Fairfax Arts Council;
- $2,000 for the Fairfax Historical Society;
- $8,998 for the Franklin County Home Health Agency;
- $500 for the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp.;
- $500 for the Franklin – Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center;
- $500 for the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain;
- $2,229 for Green Mountain Transit;
- $1,800 for Northwestern Counseling & Support Services;
- $350 for Vermont Adult Learning;
- $300 for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired;
- $500 for the Vermont Center for Independent Living;
- $400 for the Vermont Council on Rural Development;
- $100 for Vermont Rural Fire Protection;
- $500 for the Vermont Family Network; and
- $1,500 for Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House.
Town Meeting Day is March 3.
Polls open in the middle school gymnasium of Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax at 7 a.m. and close 7 p.m. that night.