By MESSENGER STAFF
ENOSBURG — A Highgate woman has been charged with possession of regulated drug following a traffic stop here on Friday.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped Tammy Cook, 60, at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The statement says “the deputy noticed the operator was being deceitful,” and searched the car.
FSCO reports the deputy found crack cocaine paraphernalia and a Suboxone strip in the vehicle.
Cook is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday.