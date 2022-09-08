HIGHGATE — A Highgate woman has been arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to a minor who died in a single vehicle crash.
Vermont State police arrested Amie Baker, 43, this past Friday, Sept. 2, for allegedly furnishing the alcohol that Kyle Benway, 17, drank prior to the crash that killed him.
She was arrested and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor, with death resulting. She is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 27.
Benway died Aug. 10 after driving his vehicle off of Route 78 in Highgate just after midnight. According to police reports, Benway’s 1999 Jeep Cherokee left the road, overturned and ejected Benway, who was transported to UVM Medical Center.
He later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Investigators with the VSP and the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office have determined Baker furnished the alcohol, which led to the late-night crash.
If convicted, Baker could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined between $500 and $2,000.
