HIGHGATE — While there were no contested municipal races, voters chose Missisquoi Valley Rescue over AmCare in an advisory question for ambulance service to the town during Town Meeting Day voting on Tuesday.
Missisquoi Valley Rescue netted 224 votes for a $86,244 three-year contract, while AmCare managed 197 votes for a $78,120 five-year contract. While the two ambulance services featured in separate ballot articles, and each mustered more yes votes than no votes, Missisquoi Valley Rescue won out by virtue of having more votes.
In other voting news on the day, all municipal budgets and funding articles were approved by voters, including a $407,500 Capital Improvement Plan, a $916,892 Highway Fund and a $1,197,214 General Fund budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.