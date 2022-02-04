HIGHGATE — On Thursday night, the selectboard voted unanimously to approve an application for a $2.2 million grant to support a water and sewer extension in Highgate.
“I’m extremely hopeful [for the grant],” Selectboard Chair Sharon Bousquet said. “It’s a great application that they’ve put together. With the COVID money out there, we are hoping we are successful.”
The grant, offered through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), is the last proactive step on the part of the town to support the expansion of the Franklin County State Airport, Town Administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta said.
Bousquet told the Messenger on Friday that this grant — if awarded — would eliminate the need for additional funding and the use of a $500,000 bond to be borne by taxpayers. The town is already putting its Northern Borders grant for $500,000 toward design and engineering costs for the updated system, she said.
And while the town will be receiving over $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, Bousquet said the town has other projects it would like to use the money for.
Now, the town waits hopefully for the approval of the grant funding, with the goal of breaking ground in 2023 or 2024.
Water and sewer for the airport and state garage
The extension of the water and sewer from Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School has been years in the planning and is slated to cost $3.4 million.
Swanton Village Manager Reg Beliveau said the water and sewer lines were constructed with the opportunity for eventual extension built in.
The project is not directly connected to the extension of the Franklin County Airport runway, which is slated to begin in 2023, but would directly benefit it. Currently, every building at the airport operates off of a well and septic system, which could be overwhelmed if the airport expanded.
The extension of the water and sewer would allow the expanding airport to update its system and finally have running water.
So far, Bousquet said the airport has already begun the process of putting up fencing and acquiring air easements in preparation for groundbreaking. Once the airport is extended, there will be enough room for cargo planes to land with packages. Currently the airport is not large enough for those types of aircraft, and mainly services smaller passenger planes and helicopters.
In addition to runway reconstruction, the airport expansion would widen the airport runway by 15 feet, build a runway and taxiway extension 1,001 feet to the south, install all-new lighting and electrical work, build a new fence that will tie in the north end of the airport and six 60-by-60-foot hangers as well as three 60-by-80-foot hangers.
According to Kyle Wells, Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) project manager for the Franklin County State Airport, the entire project is estimated to cost $8.5 million and will be paid for via grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Water and sewer for the whole town of Highgate?
Bousquet said there has been talk of extending the water and sewer lines to benefit the entire town of Highgate, which currently depends on septic and well systems.
“That all depends on the capacity of Swanton Village’s current system,” Bousquet said. “There has been some talk. We have a possible future industrial development near the old brick factory. There’s also talk of being able to hook onto that line at a later date.”
If the federal EDA grant is approved, Bousquet said the town will need to select a federally-approved contractor for the work to be done, and there are plenty of local options to choose from.
“Everything is right on schedule,” she said.
