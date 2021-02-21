HIGHGATE — This year’s town meeting is unusual for all municipalities, and the town of Highgate is no different.
This year’s Town Meeting Day is still going to fall on March 2, and voting will be at the Highgate Sports Arena from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all items will be voted on by Australian ballot.
Voters will be asked to approve $1,116,573 for this upcoming fiscal year’s general fund — an increase of $64,000 from last year — with $495,363 of that to be raised by taxes.
Voters will also be asked to approve $411,000 for the Capital Improvement Plan, all of which will be raised by taxes and $131,000 of which will go toward the Machia Road Stabilization Project, according to Town Clerk Wendy Dusablon.
“We have a road that’s falling into the river,” Dusablon said of the project.
Highways Fund liabilities and expenses are slated to increase to $888,128 up from last year’s $817,129.
Of the highway funds, an estimated $736,978 will be raised by taxes, and a surplus of $26,157 is to be reallocated from the 2010 tandem highway truck line item to the side arm mower line item in the Capital Improvement Plan.
As far as races go, each of the candidates on the ballot are uncontested.
Peter St. Germain is running for the three-year town lister seat, while Becky Johnson remains uncontested on the ballot to serve the four years remaining in a five-year term as library trustee.
Richard E. Flint is running uncontested for the two-year selectboard seat, and the two-year seat of library trustee is being pursued by Rebecca Howrigan.
The three-year selectboard seat has Vern Brosky III on the ballot, and Kevin Spears is running for the two-year cemetery commissioner seat.
Kyle Lothiam is the only candidate hopeful in the race for Moderator, and the one term remaining for a two-year term on the board of listers remains empty.
Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the town clerk at 802-868-5002, sending an email to wdusablon@highgatevt.org or by visiting “My Voter Page” at mvp.vermont.gov.
Absentee ballots can be returned either by mail or in the new ballot drop box near the back of the Town Office building.
There will be an informational meeting on ballot items for voters on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. via zoom at http://us02web.zoom.us/j/3726187919, Meeting id: 372 618 7919
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.